OnlineCEcredits.com and Jennifer Sweeton Launch New Neural Desensitization Training Program to Treat PTSD

Kansas City, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - OnlineCEcredits.com recently announced a training workshop for mental health providers to introduce them to Neural Desensitization and Integration Training (NDIT), Dr. Jennifer Sweeton's new brain training program to treat PTSD. NDIT, which integrates components of Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy, cognitive therapy, somatic therapy, and other contemporary psychotherapeutic approaches, introduces a unique framework to conceptualize and treat post trauma symptoms.
Neural Desensitization and Integration Training (NDIT) is a newly developed brain training program that helps individuals recover from traumatic events and overcome the most prohibitive mental and emotional roadblocks to health and success. NDIT is described as a progressive, evidence-informed, module-based brain training program that teaches people how to identify, desensitize, restructure, and process distressing memories, beliefs, emotions, and even physical sensations. Dr. Sweeton, the creator and developer of NDIT and its training program, exclusively available on OnlineCEcredits.com, is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, neuroscientist, speaker, and internationally recognized trauma expert. She received her training at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto University, Harvard University, and the National Center for PTSD.
NDIT is a new, evidence-informed integrated trauma treatment program developed from 14 years of clinical work with traumatized clients, 20 years of the study of psychology and psychotherapy, several years of formal, graduate academic training in neuroscience, and a decade of experience training other professionals in brain-changing strategies and psychotherapeutic approaches.
At the heart of Sweeton's new NDIT approach, is the goal of helping clients change their relationship with themselves - to effectively reprogram their default processing of thoughts, emotions, and even physical reactions. NDIT is positioned as one of the newest evidence-informed interventions to treat PTSD, as well as to help high achievers disrupt their biggest and most resistant mental obstacles to success.
Through her partnership with OnlineCEcredits.com, Dr. Sweeton hopes to provide mental health professionals with a new integrated and interactive set of brain optimization tools to assist trauma survivors, and even high-performing professionals, overcome mindset challenges and self-limiting beliefs that hold them back from success in both personal and professional life.
A product of decades of training and trauma treatment experience, NDIT provides a substantial contribution to the body of counseling and clinical psychology. Sweeton's strategic partnership with OnlineCEcredits.com is one that will expand NDIT's reach to thousands of psychotherapists and other helping professionals to revolutionize the way we conceptualize and treat trauma, anxiety, and other behavioral health challenges.
To learn more about NDIT and how to register for upcoming program training, head to OnlineCEcredits.com today.
Contact details
Jennifer Sweeton
drjennifersweeton@gmail.com
OnlineCEcredits.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124392
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.