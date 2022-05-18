OnlineCEcredits.com and Jennifer Sweeton Launch New Neural Desensitization Training Program to Treat PTSD

Kansas City, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - OnlineCEcredits.com recently announced a training workshop for mental health providers to introduce them to Neural Desensitization and Integration Training (NDIT), Dr. Jennifer Sweeton's new brain training program to treat PTSD. NDIT, which integrates components of Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy, cognitive therapy, somatic therapy, and other contemporary psychotherapeutic approaches, introduces a unique framework to conceptualize and treat post trauma symptoms.





Neural Desensitization and Integration Training (NDIT) is a newly developed brain training program that helps individuals recover from traumatic events and overcome the most prohibitive mental and emotional roadblocks to health and success. NDIT is described as a progressive, evidence-informed, module-based brain training program that teaches people how to identify, desensitize, restructure, and process distressing memories, beliefs, emotions, and even physical sensations. Dr. Sweeton, the creator and developer of NDIT and its training program, exclusively available on OnlineCEcredits.com, is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, neuroscientist, speaker, and internationally recognized trauma expert. She received her training at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto University, Harvard University, and the National Center for PTSD.

NDIT is a new, evidence-informed integrated trauma treatment program developed from 14 years of clinical work with traumatized clients, 20 years of the study of psychology and psychotherapy, several years of formal, graduate academic training in neuroscience, and a decade of experience training other professionals in brain-changing strategies and psychotherapeutic approaches.

At the heart of Sweeton's new NDIT approach, is the goal of helping clients change their relationship with themselves - to effectively reprogram their default processing of thoughts, emotions, and even physical reactions. NDIT is positioned as one of the newest evidence-informed interventions to treat PTSD, as well as to help high achievers disrupt their biggest and most resistant mental obstacles to success.

Through her partnership with OnlineCEcredits.com, Dr. Sweeton hopes to provide mental health professionals with a new integrated and interactive set of brain optimization tools to assist trauma survivors, and even high-performing professionals, overcome mindset challenges and self-limiting beliefs that hold them back from success in both personal and professional life.

A product of decades of training and trauma treatment experience, NDIT provides a substantial contribution to the body of counseling and clinical psychology. Sweeton's strategic partnership with OnlineCEcredits.com is one that will expand NDIT's reach to thousands of psychotherapists and other helping professionals to revolutionize the way we conceptualize and treat trauma, anxiety, and other behavioral health challenges.

