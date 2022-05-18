Cruz Battery Metals' Phase II Drill Program Discovers Lithium on the Northern Section of the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has received the final drill results from the phase II drill program on the 100-percent owned, 8,135 total contiguous acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Hole-6 was drilled more than 4 km's (~2.5 miles) to the North of any previous hole drilled to date on the Solar Lithium Project. Drill hole-6 discovered values as high as 630 parts per million lithium (ppm Li). To date, every hole drilled on the 'Solar Lithium Project' has discovered lithium, including values as high as 1,300 ppm Li (announced on January 17, 2022).

The 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project. On May 21, 2020, American Lithium Corp. announced a maiden resource estimate, prepared by Stantec Consulting Ltd., for the TLC lithium claystone property containing 5.37 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) measured & indicated with another 1.76 million tonnes LCE inferred. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "We are very encouraged by the fact that lithium is present on the Northern portion of our large property, being discovered more than 4 km's to the North of any previous hole drilled. We've now discovered the presence of lithium in all 6 holes drilled to date on the Solar Lithium Project, data provided by the first two phases of drilling will allow the Company to plan a larger phase III program in the second half of 2022. Cruz has a large footprint and a similar size property to our neighbor, American Lithium. Cruz's goal is to locate and provide a new, domestically sourced, battery grade lithium deposit."





Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's three separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds, include the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, and the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project. Cruz's BC project is the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

