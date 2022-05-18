ScreenPro Provides Update on Concierge Medical Business Operations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. SCRN SCRSF ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") has been capitalizing on the lucrative custom care market and has been extensively growing its client base to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians. The Company continues to grow its revenue in this vertical and looks forward to sharing Q1 revenue results from Concierge at the end of this month.

The public health care system is facing unprecedented demand with patients routinely waiting over 10 hours in an emergency department for care. In the covid era, primary care is becoming increasingly difficult to access with many doctors seeing patients virtually. Patients are turning to a more personalized formula of concierge care with no time limits, no more hurried appointments or long wait times. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

The Company can see that patient needs are not being met by the current formula and that potential for Concierge can substantially grow. The demand is increasing for medical care as hospitals are filling up and doctors become less attentive due to the volume of demand of care patients. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

"Concierge prides itself in providing immediate access to healthcare professionals with same day appointments in clinic and direct email and phone contact with a concierge doctor. The company foresees great profit to continue to build from this vertical as there is a direct need for personalized medical attention", said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

"Our vision is to create a long-lasting longitudinal relationship with one of our highly trained physicians who can see you when you need, can be accessed in real time to deal with your health care needs virtually or in person at your home or place of work. You have the personal contact with your doctor at all times. The concierge medicine space has the potential for explosive growth with US market figures expected to hit 13 billion by 2030," said Dr. Jibran Sharif, President of Concierge and Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office, it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and President of Concierge Medical Consultants, he is a passionate advocate of Concierge medicine and believes that all patients should have robust, timely and personalized access to health care professionals. He earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

