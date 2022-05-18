Arrow's Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces date for Annual General and Special Meeting
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. AXL AXL ("Arrow" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting on July 19 at 12 noon ET/5 p.m. GMT with a Record Date of June 9, 2022.
The Company will publish a management information circular to shareholders containing the notice of the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting no later than June 17, 2022.
For further Information, contact:
Arrow Exploration
Marshall Abbott, CEO
+1 403 651 5995
Joe McFarlane, CFO
+1 403 818 1033
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
Shauna MacDonald
+1 403 538 5645
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
Gordon Hamilton
+44 (0)20 7523 8000
Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Wright (Corporate)
+44 (0)7711 627449
Rupert Holdsworth Hunt (Broking)
Camarco (Financial PR)
James Crothers
+44 (0)20 3781 8331
Rebecca Waterworth
Billy Clegg
About Arrow Exploration Corp.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".
NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124468
