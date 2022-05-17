Teksbotics and Alshrouq Pilot Last-Mile Autonomous Delivery in Saudi Arabia

Last-Mile Delivery in Saudi Arabia
Using the QR code or one-time password to open the related box for picking up the goods.
Teksbotics is a Hong Kong-based autonomous driving solution provider. The company assists its customers to automate their transportation, delivery and patrol jobs. In this project, Teksbotics is partnering with its Saudi Logistic Partner - Alshrouq Express, which is one of the best last-mile delivery companies serving Amazon.com and Noon.com.
In this pilot project, a purpose-built last-mile delivery vehicle (UNO Commuter) was designed and developed by Teksbotics in accordance with requirements collected in Saudi Arabia. The autonomous vehicle is equipped with mechanical lidars, semi solid state lidars, camera, dGPS and on-board driving control unit. It provides the daily last-mile delivery services from the KAUST's campus mail room to the KAUST Island Residence Area.
"This project will permit us to better understand how residents respond to the autonomous deliveries and what will be the user experience and acceptance," Ahmad Khanfar, Alshrouq Express CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Alshrouq to satisfy our company and our customers' needs."
For more information, please contact berry.leung@teksbotics.com.
Last-Mile delivery vehicle
Outdoor delivery robot is going to delivery goods around the campus
