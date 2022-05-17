Organika Vodka Enters the Web 3.0 Era With a Sustainable NFT

MIAMI - May 17, 2022 - (

Organika, the premium nature-based Polish vodka, enters the Web3 era with a unique NFT offering inspired by the brand's focus on social responsibility and sustainability. The striking tangible masterwork for the NFT was created by a phenomenal artist Ashley Cesario and features the Amur Tiger in a symmetrical motif of wildlife framed by luxurious foliage.

Organika invites their customers, partners and NFT collectors to view the digital artwork on the Vault721 auction launchpad within the next few weeks. The highest bidder will be gifted with the tangible art, the first 100% recyclable case of Organika Life released in the United States and a rose-gold plated Organika Life Magnum 1.75L engraved with the artwork. The physical graphic will be showcased throughout the year at galleries in NY, LA and Miami at the Art Basel with the consent of the NFT owner. True to Organika's dedication to wildlife conservation and support of the World Wildlife Fund as its official partner, 50% of the auction revenue will be donated to the WWF.

This event launches a collection of Oranika's one-of-one nature inspired physical art pieces created to commemorate flagship activations around the country. U.S. Managing Partner at Organika, Mike Seidov, explains that their NFT project is based on their corporate values rather than flashy promotional impact. "Major brands are stepping into the Web3 community thinking that the biggest splash will garner the most attention. We've analyzed and explored the space to determine that the release of our NFT should be more thoughtful, accompanied by actual tangibles and motivated by purpose." Seidov adds, "It is important for us to support modern technologies and direct them to nature conservation. Our event draws the attention of people interested in NFTs to the rare and endangered species of animals protected by WWF."

We can all toast to Organika's considered approach to luxury and exclusivity while embracing corporate responsibility and the principles of conservation.

About Organika Vodka

Organika Vodka is an authentic Polish vodka that is currently distributed in 19 countries around the world, and features three cornerstone products - Organika, Organika Life, and Organika Truffle. The company follows its roadmap - supports sustainable practices and being an official partner of the WWF it contributes over 1% of annual proceeds to the preservation of the Amur Tigers and other endangered rare species. As the brand continues to grow, it only hopes to expand its efforts in wildlife conservation as it fulfills one of the missions it took on from its very creation. By choosing Organika, you are not only getting a nature-based organic vodka of the highest quality, but also supporting wildlife conservation.

