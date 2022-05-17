Echelon Gains Rapid Growth in 1st Quarter

Echelon has released a cross-chain bridge for 7 major blockchains.

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - The Echelon Foundation, the team behind the leading cross-chain blockchain, announced today that they are ahead of schedule towards reaching their goal of bridging all major cryptocurrency blockchain eco-systems together via the Echelon cross-chain bridging platform. Echelon set forth the goal of becoming the only blockchain with multiple major blockchains integrated into the Echelon Bridge where users can exchange and trade $ECH across all major blockchains. The Echelon Foundation released bridgeable $USDC ($USDC on Echelon is titled $bUSDC, Bridgeable USDC). The Echelon Foundation is the first blockchain to release Bridgeable Tokens. The main native token being $ECH can be traded, currently, across 7 major blockchains as Bridgeable $ECH a.k.a. $bECH.





Echelon Bridge supports seven of the most popular EVM blockchains like Ethereum

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8773/124322_8701e2d93475c9d3_001full.jpg

Of the foundations recent success, the Echelon Foundation main developer who goes by 0xECH said "Echelon is more than just another blockchain, Echelon is the core foundation to an ever growing ever evolving ecosystem. We urge developers to do their own research and see why we call ourselves the Upper Echelon of Blockchains... We aim to provide the most core element of cryptocurrency deployable via Echelon smart contracts. Echelon combines the decentralization of data and the ideas taken from one of the greatest minds in our history being Satoshi Nakamoto core values. We strive to bring Speed, Scalability, Security and Sustainability in an all-in-one blockchain. The chain is only as strong as it's weakest link, that is why The Echelon Foundation strives to make every link in our chain unbreakable. We will also remain true to the Satoshi Nakamoto values in staying anonymous for the foreseeable future as Echelon is not about a single developer or a group of developers. Echelon is more than that."

7 Major Blockchains including $AVAX, $BNB, $CRO, $ETH, $FTM, $ONE and $MATIC.

3 Centralized Exchange listings (IndoEx was announced 05/16/22 - Goes live by ~5/20!)

Echelon is EVM and Cosmos compatible with IBC Relayers.

Echelon Blockchain has validators who earn rewards and act as a DAO.

Echelon Foundation offers grants and bounties to developers/builders.

Echelon Foundation is actively pursuing partnerships like Chainlink and Major CEX listings.

Echelon Foundation is working towards bringing developers into the ecosystem to build DEX's and other platforms like DeFi Yield Farming, Lending, NFT Platforms, Immersive Gaming, and Meta-verse development.

About Echelon: Echelon is a new blockchain founded by the Echelon Foundation built for the elite builders, creators and developers. The Echelon Foundation has designed, produced and distributed a brand new cross-chain bridge platform that allows Echelon users to bridge $ECH and $USDC from various blockchains including Avalance, Binance, Cronos, Ethereum, Fantom, Harmony and Polygon. Echelon is focused on - Speed - Scalability - Security - Sustainability. The Echelon Foundation invites you to see for yourself why we are the Upper Echelon of blockchains.

