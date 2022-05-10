GRAB LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Grab Holdings Limited

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab Holdings") GRAB between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=27060&wire=5

Allegations against GRAB include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Grab Holdings you have until May 16, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123494