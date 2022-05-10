Leading Blockchain Advisory and Development Company Move Digital Prioritizes Employee Satisfaction Above Short-Term Profit

Focusing on Employee Growth in the Blockchain Industry

Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - The COVID pandemic forced businesses worldwide to react to turbulent conditions. However, leading blockchain advisory and development company, Move Digital, has managed to not only weather the storm, but to grow from strength to strength. Since the start of the pandemic, Move Digital has grown from a team of roughly 40 employees to over 120.

"Creating an environment where employees can not only succeed but thrive is central to the way that Move Digital operates," says Kristof Schöffling, CEO and founder of Move Digital.

The Asia-based advisory and development company puts a huge emphasis on ensuring the highest levels of satisfaction are reached for both customers and employees. Kristof Schöffling has implemented a "Growth and Leadership" framework to ensure that everyone is on a growth trajectory that will meet their personal and professional goals. For customers, this might mean reaching new revenue figures. For employees, it can be learning a new skill set or achieving a higher salary.





"In an industry overwhelmed with cutthroat entities, we are emphasizing employee satisfaction as a way to long-term success" - Kristof Schöffling, Move Digital Founder and CEO



Move Digital is built on the premise that if its employees grow, the company itself will grow. To follow this ideology, the company offers a wide range of benefits to its employees including the ability to work remotely and in-house development programs which allows employees to expand or strengthen their skillset to ultimately be considered for executive positions.

When the pandemic hit, Move Digital continued to fully compensate all of its workforce and even managed to expand aggressively over the course of the pandemic due to the increased interest in blockchain technology over this time period. As a result, Move Digital employees not only kept their positions during an economically turbulent time, but many were even promoted to higher positions.

Schöffling has built a culture at Move Digital that prioritizes long-term success over short-term profits. Employee satisfaction is at the core of this culture, and it is certainly paying off within Move Digital. "We have always wanted Move Digital to be a company that employees are proud to be a part of and it is amazing to see this vision materializing," commented Kristof Schöffling. "We will continue to put the wellbeing and success of our workforce at the forefront of how Move Digital operates."

