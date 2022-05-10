Alaska Structures is Prepositioning Housing, Dining, and Medical Facilities in Poland

KIRKLAND, Wash. - May 10, 2022 - (

Alaska Structures® (Alaska) is prepositioning a 625-person housing facility and a 650-person dining facility in Poland. A 50-bed medical facility from BLU-MED Response Systems (BLU-MED, a division of Alaska Structures) is also included. Scheduled to be delivered in mid-June, the shipment is intended to provide modular housing and medical facilities for troops or conflict-affected families in Eastern Europe.

Though the Russian-Ukrainian War has been ongoing since February 2014, the illegal invasion of Russian troops on February 24, 2022, marked a steep escalation and has resulted in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. According to the Ukraine Internal Displacement Report issued by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 7.1 million Ukrainians are internally displaced. UNHCR reports that more than 5.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries and beyond. 90% of those that have had to flee their country are women and children.

The UNHCR recently updated the needs and requirements outlined in the Ukraine Regional Response Plan (RRP) until December 2022. The revised report estimates that 8.7 million Ukrainians being internally displaced by the end of the year. Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokesperson, stated at a press conference in Geneva, "UNHCR and partners are seeking US$1.85 billion to support a projected 8.3 million refugees in neighboring countries, namely Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, as well as other countries in the region, including Belarus, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic."

While the response from people in other countries to share their homes and take in refugees has been extraordinary, the reality of when those displaced families can return to Ukraine is unknown. Countries like Germany have fast-tracked plans to identify and convert empty buildings for accommodating refugees, including unused airport terminals and hotels. Intending to welcome 200,000 Ukrainian refugees; Ireland's Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, is proposing a range of temporary facilities to be built, including medical facilities, modular housing, education, and childcare facilities while permanent solutions are built.

The modular accommodations, dining facility, and mobile medical facility being delivered to Poland are a "leaning forward" strategy to quickly respond to requests from relief and aid organizations, governments, and military forces needing rapidly deployable shelter solutions. Facilities en route to Poland are packed in reusable containers for low-cube and rapid transport.

625-Person Housing Facility Specifications

(60) Alaska Military Shelters can provide housing for 625 people on single beds or 1,250 people on bunk beds. (48) 20-feet wide by 32.5-feet long shelters (12) 20-feet wide by 39-feet long shelters

Each housing shelter comes with Alaska ECU™ (environmental control unit), sub-flooring, energy-efficient LED lights, and internal electrical kits (1P/220V/50Hz).

(10) External power distribution systems (3P/400V/50Hz)

650-Person Dining Facility Specifications

(2) 40-feet wide by 100-feet long Alaska Dining Shelters.

Each dining shelter comes with (8) Alaska ECUs™, an interlocking flooring system, LED high bay lights, and internal electrical kits (3P/220-400V/50Hz).

External power distribution systems (3P/400V/50Hz).

50-Bed Medical Facility Specifications

(3) 20-feet wide by 32.5-feet long medical shelters.

(3) 20-feet wide by 39-feet long medical shelters.

Each medical shelter comes with an Alaska ECU™, sub-flooring, fluorescent lights, and internal electrical kits (1P/220V/50Hz).

(1) Entry vestibule with bump thru door.

(50) Ward beds.

(1) External power distribution system (3P/400V/50Hz).

