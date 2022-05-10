Reef Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of New CFO

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Reef Resources Ltd. ("Reef" or the "Corporation") today announced that Larry J. Olson has resigned from the Corporation's board of directors and as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Arnold W. Hansen, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation to replace Mr. Olson.
The Corporation expresses its sincere thanks to Mr. Olson for his efforts and contributions as director of Reef and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Arnold W. Hansen
President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
(403) 251-9447
Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, the information contained or implied herein relating to receipt of a full revocation of the CTOs and completion of the transaction with Levant constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities requirements, Reef undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123481
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.