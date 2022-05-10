Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Announces Acquisition of Montenapoleone 1838 and Its Reorganization of Its Retail Coffee Group

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., GEGR ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update.

Gaensel Energy Group announces a strategic acquisition of One Hundred Percent (100%), of the controlling interested of Montenapoleone 1838 SRL, an Italian based holding group with Coffee roasting, retail and fashion based in Milan, Italy, www.montenapoleone-1838.com.

The Montenapoleone Group, now named Montenapoleone 1838 was founded in 1838 with the acquisition of the headquarter building Montenapoleone 21of the Company located in the heart of Milano.

Over the past 150+ years, with several different partnerships, the family owner has been actively operating in exclusive fashion and particularly selected Italian coffee. In the last 40 years of coffee activity the brand has acquired the technical know-how and skills that allow us to operate professionally but, at the same time, with that pinch of craftsmanship that distinguishes us. The search for raw materials and natural fabrics is meticulous and fascinating. As well for the coffee our staff constantly monitors the coffee market in order to select products with constant quality and performance, which respect the pre-established quality parameters.

We jealously guard the recipes of our blends, recognizing that the quality of raw materials is monitored it is essential since coffee is a living product, which varies from year to year depending on many factors, such as, for example, the weather conditions, the uniformity in the ripening of the berries up to the geopolitical dynamics. In 2019 Shopping Divas start to present our brand in several international fashion show at Castello Sforzesco in Milano and now with the the coordination of our art director NAIMA ZEGHLOUL our collections are in available worldwide.

Montenapoleone 1838 coffee is now organizing the opening of 5 mono brand caffetteria in Milano, Buenos Aires, Duomo, Sempione and Porta Genova. Gaensel, with Montenapoleone 1838 SRL will be restructuring its coffee operations for the previous Officina della Cialda stores and trademarks. Gaensel has retained counsel to return its investments in Officina della Cialda Group and is pleased to continue its retail coffee objectives with our new established international brand Montenapoleone 1838.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR:

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

