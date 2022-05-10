FNDZ Announces Reblanced Index Vaults for Automated Cryptocurrency Trading

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - FNDZ, the decentralized copy trading platform, today announced plans to expand its range of cryptocurrency indexes, an automated trading service that automatically rebalances cryptocurrency portfolios in response to changing market conditions.

FNDZ Brings Reblanced Index Vaults for Automated Cryptocurrency Trading

FNDZ Indexes are bot trading systems that automate trading by executing buy and sell orders on behalf of depositors. The indexes use artificial intelligence to identify trading opportunities based on a number of market indicators such as asset weighting, market capitalization and price stability. The FNDZ indexes are able to rebalance portfolios in response to changing asset prices, providing additional protection against sudden volatility and price declines.

FNDZ Indexes are designed as smart contract vaults that are trustless, transparent and fully automated. Each index vault has a particular theme or focus. Examples include top 10 DeFi-coins, top 5 altcoins, and top altcoins in a given market segment. FNDZ's smart contracts are audited by industry leaders to ensure assets remain safe from cyber threats.

Specifically, FNDZ Indexes offer:

Algorithmic rebalancing based on market indicators such as asset weights, market capitalization and price action;

based on market indicators such as asset weights, market capitalization and price action; Smart contract vaults for secure deposits and personal ownership of assets;

for secure deposits and personal ownership of assets; Real-time dashboards for monitoring PnL;

for monitoring PnL; Built-in accounting tools for transparency on fees, trades and results.

"Portfolio rebalancing protects users from being exposed to excessive market risk. The reality is that most traders have excessive risk in their portfolios and have limited ability to predict the future. The best way to compensate for low predictive skills is to use simple rebalancing strategies," said Valentino Cremona, Founder of FNDZ.io. "By combining our smart contract vaults with rebalancing technology, we're delivering an integrated offering that can de-risk asset exposures and maximize yield for FNDZ users."

FNDZ Indexes will be available without deposit limits upon release. Users can access the Index trading service directly through the FNDZ copy trading platform.

About FNDZ

The FNDZ's motto is "DeFi copy trading made simple". The FNDZ platform is a DeFi copy trading solution that enables copy/social trading from a truly decentralized perspective. DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is a financial infrastructure consisting of blockchain-powered smart contracts and protocols which collectively carry out the same functions traditionally handled by brokers, bankers, and financiers. FNDZ uses these tools to provide a fully transparent, low-cost, highly efficient, and user-friendly copy trading experience.

Website: https://fndz.io

