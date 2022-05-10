The CE Shop Announces Appointment of CEO Gary Weiss to Board of Managers

DENVER - May 10, 2022 - (

Today, The CE Shop announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Gary Weiss to its Board of Managers, bringing his more than 30 years of experience in strategy, execution, and business operations to the group. Weiss was appointed to the Board of Managers effective April 26, 2022, and he will continue to serve as President and CEO. With the addition of Weiss, the Board is now comprised of 5 managers.

"Gary has a proven vision and strategy that is already bringing positive change to the entire ecosystem of The CE Shop," said Justin DuPere, Partner at Waud Capital, The CE Shop's investment and strategic partner.

DuPere continued, "The values that created the foundation of The CE Shop and made the company the trusted leader in career education are as brilliant as ever. This was a natural next step for us to take given Gary's impact and commitment for the long haul. We continue to make strides towards the future of modern career education while preserving the cultural values that highlight The CE Shop. Weiss is able to balance both worlds."

Weiss has a proven track record of growing businesses in the technology and education industries. Prior to joining The CE Shop, Weiss was a top executive at Vector Solutions and before that served as COO of Aspen Technology and SVP/GM of OpenText. Weiss splits his time between his home in Tampa, Fla., where he lives with his wife and four children, and The CE Shop's Greenwood Village, Colo., headquarters.

"The team at The CE Shop has joined me in a renewed commitment to a category that demands modernization and interaction, even in a virtual world," Weiss said. "I couldn't be more excited to be at the service of an organization that reports a 96% satisfaction rating and an industry-leading 91% national pass rate on their real estate licensing exam. The CE Shop is bringing this level of purpose-built and results-driven thinking as an industry leader into other verticals requiring the same level of care to career education."

Under Weiss' leadership, The CE Shop has already expanded its online education offerings beyond real estate into mortgage and home inspection. The company is positioned to grow into new verticals through both organic initiatives and acquisitions, fulfilling its mission to be the world leader in professional education.

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional education with online mortgage and real estate courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career.

