Introducing the World's First 24-Hour Metaverse Festival (And Everyone's Invited!)

Meta Festival
The world's first 24-hour Metaverse festival, June 28, 2022, Metapolis
Meta Festival is back! After a successful event in Berlin in 2021, this year, Meta Festival, founded by global digital agency DEPT® and JOURNEE, is inviting people from around the world to take a peek into the metaverse. With opportunities to hear from leading brands, Web3 innovators, and technologists, attendees will be able to connect with each other in a 24-hour, virtual playground. Taking place on Tuesday 28 June in Metapolis - the festival's virtual world - all you need is a device and internet connection to attend.
Speakers for the Meta Festival include technologists, Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency experts, startup founders, artists, writers, creatives and more. The first wave of confirmed speakers hail from brands including H&M, Calvin Klein, Headspace, WIRED, Volkswagen Group, Coca Cola, Netflix, Paramount, PwC and Heineken, and well-known names within the metaverse space like Cathy Hackl and DRESSX.
"Despite the fact that everyone is talking about the metaverse, only a few people have actually experienced it," said Max Pinas, executive creative director at DEPT®. "We want all brands and interested people to be able to experience the metaverse's potential. We hope to help attendees discover the next phase of their brand's virtual life by bringing together a diverse range of speakers and entertainment."
The festival is centered around five themes: Web3; Immersive Experiences; Diehard Tech; Pop Culture, and the Betterverse. In addition to these five stages of ongoing sessions, the event will feature live programming tailored to each region, taking place between 2 p.m.-5 p.m. local time in Singapore, Amsterdam, and New York.
Meta Festival is freely accessible for anyone that registers via meta-festival.com, though limited tickets are available. The festival is founded by global digital agency DEPT® and JOURNEE, the metaverse company, both known for creating some of the most well-known immersive experiences.
For more updates on the event, follow the Meta Festival on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About DEPT®: DEPT® is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, Diageo, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Its team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. DEPT® is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified. www.deptagency.com
About JOURNEE: Journee - The Metaverse Company™ is a premium platform that enables brands and creators to build hyper-realistic metaverses directly accessible to the world. Using the Journee leading technology that allows for a seamless experience on any browser and device, a team of 50 experts designs and builds stunning, customized virtual experiences tailored to fulfill client goals. Journee has delivered resoundingly successful campaigns, events, and platforms for numerous enterprise-level companies and leading brands across industries around the world. https://journee.live/
PR Contact: Kristin Cronin, kristin.cronin@deptagency.com
