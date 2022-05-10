Waterman Capital Partners Approves Expansion into the Channel Islands

St. Michael, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - On Tuesday, 10th of May, Waterman Capital Partners, the international wealth management company, announced the Board of Directors have approved an expansion into the Channel Islands, Jersey. This expansion comes amidst the companies continued growth and aims to cater to clients in the European region. Having outperformed all major indices by a significant margin, with their most conservative International Equity Portfolio which has been designed for long term investors showing a 29.3% annual rate of return for the past 6 years.
During an interview, Managing Partner Patrick Paulson stated, "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to be closer to the clients we serve and expand our client base within this region. Jersey has historically been one of the world's leading offshore international financial centers and this will offer our clients a clear tax-neutral environment, providing investors with access to a more efficient financial solution. Dealing in all aspects of offshore services is what we pride ourselves on. Providing a consistent return in the financial markets is only one part of what our clients require (…) ensuring that their assets are hedged against a surge in inflation is just as prevalent. The global dynamics are ever changing and as asset managers it our job to remain ahead of the curve by keeping our finger on the pulse and always monitoring various forms of data, whether it's financial, economic, social or political which in turn allows us to maneuver in the markets effectively and anticipate rather than react to market conditions."
Waterman Capital Partners has realized resounding success since inception in 2016. Much of this success has been driven by their vastly experienced team which have been carefully selected based on skillsets they can bring to the table from some of the leading financial organizations in the world, the likes of HSBC, JP Morgan, CITI Bank, Goldman Sachs just to name a few. Due to the expertise these individuals have and the fact they are leaders in their fields, they not only bought their skillset and knowledge base but also an illustrious book of clients that saw no other option but to continue working with their financial experts, irrespective of which company they work for.
Contact: Samantha Rowe
Email: Press@watermancapital.com
Company Address:
5th floor ITC Building Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados, BB22026.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123443
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
