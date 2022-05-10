SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. Buyout

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ("Hemisphere") HMTV regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hemisphere's agreement to be acquired by Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Hemisphere's shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of Hemisphere common stock they own.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-hemisphere-media-group-inc.
To contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost free, call or text (302) 295-5310 or email info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact:
Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky, Esq.
Gina M. Serra, Esq.
Call or Text: (302) 295-5310
Email: info@rl-legal.com
