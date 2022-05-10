Advisors Living Markets Plymouth's Waterfront Copper Cove Village

Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Advisors Living is the exclusive agent for sales at Copper Cove Village in Plymouth Harbor, 42 luxury residences that feature not only spectacular ocean views and proximity to notable historic sites but also convenient access to an array of restaurants, shops and cultural amenities.
Key Takeaways:
- Studio to two-bedroom residences are available for immediate move-in in three handsome three-story buildings,
- It is walking distance from restaurants, coffee shops, beaches, boat marinas, bike trails, and a variety of cultural events held throughout the year.
ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS
Advisors Living is a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.bradvisors.com.
Contacts:
Tom Palmer
617.755.7250
tompalmer@rcn.com
Source: Advisors Living
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123447
