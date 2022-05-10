The Third Annual Public Health Genetics Week is Around the Corner - May 23-27, 2022

Public Health Genetics Week
Logo of Public Health Genetics Week with a dark purple to dark blue gradient
The National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Network (NCC) is excited to announce that the third annual Public Health Genetics Week will be held from May 23-27, 2022. The goal of Public Health Genetics Week is to increase awareness and celebrate the field of public health genetics.
Each day of Public Health Genetics Week will have a different theme:
- "What is Public Health Genetics?" May 23
- "Who is Involved in Public Health Genetics?" May 24
- "What are Public Health Genetics Programs?" May 25
- "Public Health Screening" May 26
- "Public Health Genetics Resources" May 27
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in the week by using the hashtags #PHGW and #PublicHealthGenetics across their social media platforms.
A number of events will be held throughout the week to celebrate public health genetics for professionals, students, and the general public. They include:
For All Partners in Public Health Genetics
- Tuesday, May 24 at 3 PM ET: Highlighting the Roles of Public Health Stakeholders: A Twitter Chat (here)
- Friday, May 27 at 2 PM ET: Public Health Genetics Resources: A Twitter Chat (here)
For Professionals
- Monday, May 23 at 1 PM ET: Precision Public Health ECHO Series- Family Health History: A Critical Component of Precision Public Health (here)
- Monday, May 23 at 3 PM ET: The Role of Education in Public Health Genetics (here)
- Wednesday, May 25 at 1 PM ET: Precision Public Health ECHO Series- Risk-Based Genetic Screening (here)
- Thursday, May 26 at 11 AM ET: Applied Research in Public Health Genomics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (here)
- Thursday, May 26 at 1 PM ET: Precision Public Health ECHO Series- Population-Based Genetic Screening (here)
- Friday, May 27 at 1 PM ET: The Role of Policy Education in Public Health Genetics: An Overview of the Genetics Policy Hub (here)
For the General Public
- Wednesday, May 25 at 12 PM ET: Simons Searchlight- LIVE Q&A: Ask a Simons Searchlight Genetic Counselor (here)
- Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 PM ET: Facebook Live: The Family Perspective on Family Health History (here)
- Thursday, May 26 at 2 PM ET: Updates in Newborn Screening Policy, Technology, and Research: Where are We Now? (here)
For Students
- Monday, May 23 at 6 PM ET: Reddit AMA with Public Health Genetics Students (here)
- Tuesday, May 24 at 8 PM ET: A Day in the Life: A Conversation with Pitt Public Health Students about Studying Public Health Genetics (here)
On PHGW.org, you can find more information about the daily themes and events that will be held throughout the week. Additionally, there are fun, interactive activities such as our PHGW Book Club (discussed on TikTok), coloring pages, a digital escape room, and puzzles. Social media tools (such as daily social media images, GIFs, social media banners, and more) can also be found on the website, phgw.org/toolkit.
For questions or comments about Public Health Genetics Week, please contact phgw@phgw.org and be sure to follow NCC (@nccrcg) on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter for the latest updates on the week.
About the National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Networks (NCC)
Funded since 2004 by the Health Resources and Services Administration/Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), NCC's mission is to improve access to genetic services for underserved populations. In collaboration with the seven Regional Genetics Network (RGNs) and the National Genetics Education and Family Support Center (NGEFSC), achieves this mission by working in the following focus areas: genetics and genomics education; genetics policy education; telemedicine; and data collection and evaluation. Learn more about the efforts of the NCC at https://nccrcg.org.
NCC Funding Acknowledgement
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Cooperative Agreement #UH9MC30770-01-00 from 6/2020-5/2024 for $800,000 per award year. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.
Contact: Megan Lyon mlyon@nccrcg.org
