iXsystems Builds on Global Leadership in Open Storage With New TrueNAS Releases

iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced the availability of two major updates to TrueNAS Open Storage software editions. The launch of TrueNAS 13.0 brings significant performance improvements to the world's most deployed scale-up storage software. The availability of the latest version of TrueNAS SCALE (22.02.1) marks the first major update to the newly released scale-out and hyperconverged edition. Both versions of TrueNAS are designed and tested for their respective data-intensive workloads and made available so all organizations can benefit from true Data Freedom and open source economics.

TrueNAS 13.0, available as CORE (free, community edition) and Enterprise editions, is the latest evolution of unified, scale-up Open Storage with several significant enhancements over the 12.0 version. The update of the underlying operating system to FreeBSD 13.0 improves performance by up to 20%, while the update of the file system to OpenZFS 2.1 reduces system restart and failover times by more than 80% for multi-PetaByte systems. Additionally, Samba 4.15 brings important security and virtual file system improvements to SMB, and NFS nconnect enables up to 400% performance improvements. Additional details can be found in the TrueNAS 13.0 RELEASE blog.

TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 is the first major update to TrueNAS SCALE "Angelfish" after testing involving over 16,000 users. This update improves quality and enables the deployment of more complex scale-out and hyperconverged infrastructure. TrueNAS SCALE is based on Linux and can be installed and run on a single node and then scale-out to multiple clustered nodes. It is also possible for TrueNAS 12.0 and TrueNAS 13.0 users to easily migrate to TrueNAS SCALE as the needs of their applications change. Additional details can be found in the TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 blog.

"Innovation is coming from a number of areas in the storage industry, with significant advancements coming from the industry's leading open-source storage providers," said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, ESG. "For organizations that have not yet considered an open option, the performance and availability of the latest TrueNAS updates offer a powerful, affordable storage choice that organizations should consider."

In addition to these software advancements, iX is investing in its community resources to improve collaboration and responsiveness. TrueNAS documentation now enables commenting from the community, allowing any user to more easily contribute. Issue reporting and feature requests will also be improved with the transition to Jira Cloud, accelerating the experience for contributors and TrueNAS software developers.

TrueNAS is available as Open Storage software that is downloadable at no cost, or as TrueNAS appliances for a turnkey experience with enterprise-grade features and support. Despite industry-wide supply chain issues, iX has materials in stock and can deliver complete TrueNAS appliances to customers within weeks to meet deployment requirements.

"We are excited to deliver two major Open Storage software releases within three months," said Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management for iXsystems. "TrueNAS 13.0 provides proven and reliable scale-up storage, while TrueNAS SCALE is the path to scale-out and hyperconvergence. Both TrueNAS versions run on any server or TrueNAS system, and data can be seamlessly migrated between them."

TrueNAS 13.0 RELEASE is available for free download at truenas.com/truenas-core. TrueNAS SCALE 22.02.1 is available for free download at truenas.com/scale.

TrueNAS storage systems can be found at truenas.com/systems-overview/.

Additional information can also be found within the TrueNAS community forum.

iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS has laid the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can benefit from true Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.

