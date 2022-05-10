vCom Solutions Named a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for 15th Consecutive Year

vCom Best Places to Work
For 15 consecutive years, vCom Solutions has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area.
vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, has once again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. It is vCom's 15th consecutive year on the list, ranking in sixth place in 2022 in the Midsize Companies category. Award winners are considered the most outstanding companies in the Bay Area as ranked by their employees.
"Over the past 20 years, vCom as a whole has worked very hard to build the amazing culture we have now," said Rekha Venuthurupalli, Vice President of Human Resources. "Our culture is exceptional; transparency, authenticity, and vulnerability are core to everything we do. By being fully engaged and embracing these values and behaviors every day, we all play a role in sustaining the culture we created. I am proud to be part of this exceptional organization that values and celebrates employees and customers in a growth-focused environment every day."
vCom was founded in 2001 and has 140 employees in 21 states as well as a development and support team based in India.
"One of the best things about vCom is how we recognize success," said vCom Marketing Specialist Nicole Wonderlin. "Not a week goes by that a person or team isn't receiving an award for outstanding performance, great teamwork, exceptional customer service, innovative thinking, and the like. The fact that the awards come from our fellow co-workers makes them really special. Celebrating each other's successes is core to who we are and is just one of the reasons that vCom is a great place to work.
About vCom Solutions
vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more, visit http://vcomsolutions.com.
Media Contact:
Ann McGuire
Director of Marketing
925.415.2230
