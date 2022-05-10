MarketBridge Recognized as Top 10 Marketing Analytics Solution Provider
MarketBridge was awarded for its ability to help marketing, sales and CX leaders achieve success through measured and optimized go-to-market efforts with its consistent, reproducible and flexible modern data science framework.
MarketBridge, the leading provider of rapidly scalable, innovative go-to-market solutions, was recognized as one of MarTech Outlook Magazine's Top 10 Marketing Analytics Solution Providers in 2022. MarketBridge was awarded for its ability to help marketing, sales and CX leaders achieve success through measured and optimized go-to-market efforts with its consistent, reproducible and flexible modern data science framework.
"Marketing and sales teams are often challenged with data - not with having it but in leveraging it properly. That's where my team steps in," says Andy Hasselwander, Chief Analytics Officer at MarketBridge. "Our unique, econometric approach to Marketing Mix Modeling and Multi-touch Attribution provides executives with much-needed clarity in an increasingly complex, data-driven landscape. The ability to accurately measure at every step of the funnel creates confidence in identifying the right mix to maximize ROI."
A distinguished panel of experts, marketing professionals, and technology leaders, including MarTech Outlook board members, compile this list of pioneering companies in the industry annually to help leaders streamline the solution selection process. MarketBridge was shortlisted as an industry standout alongside the marketing industry's top analytics leaders.
"MarTech's annual list of top marketing analytics solutions providers get more competitive each year, and this year's honorees are representative of the growing innovation in the marketing analytics arena," said Debra Morgan, Managing Editor of MarTech Outlook Magazine. "MarketBridge, alongside the other companies included in this year's list, are creating impactful solutions to streamline analytics processes for today's marketing professionals."
To read more about the MarTech Outlook Magazine award and access MarketBridge's full feature, visit here.
About MarketBridge
MarketBridge is the leading provider of rapidly scalable, innovative go-to-market solutions for Marketing, Sales, and CX leaders. Our unique approach, Go-to-Market Science, uses analytics, insight, and data to drive revenue growth and customer value. To learn more, visit market-bridge.com.
About MarTech Outlook
MarTech Outlook is a technology magazine based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It acts as an excellent platform for high-level executives around the world to share their views on strategic technologies that help businesses creatively address their challenges and remain competitive. To learn more, visit martechoutlook.com.
CONTACT:
Katie Artz
Director of Corporate Marketing
410-829-7368
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
