Petaverse Creates Custom 3D Avatars of Real-Life Pets

Petaverse
Petaverse designs digital versions of your real-life pet
Petaverse is set to launch its first NFT Collection this May. Petaverse is a Pet Metaverse company launched by NFT and Metaverse Studio Cominted Labs.
The Genesis collection will include 1000 custom-created virtual pets. NFT owners will have the option to upload photos of their real-life pets to generate an identical digital avatar or "adopt" a pet based on one of Petaverse's 3D animations and designs.
As part of its development plan, Petaverse recently received a grant from the Decentraland foundation to build the first virtual pet park in Decentraland. Petaverse NFT holders will have early access to the Petaverse game, with the opportunity to win free wearables, showcase their animal friends, and more.
How the Petaverse works
On Petaverse.com, users can quickly adopt their very own "MetaPaw". Pet lovers can either mint an NFT version of a real pet or adopt the pet of their dreams!
To create a MetaPaw:
- Complete a form on the Petaverse website about a real-life pet (upload pictures of the front, back, 3/4, name, breed, size, etc.)
- Mint the Petaverse pass NFT (pay with credit card or crypto)
Once completed, Petaverse 3D designers and animators will draw a custom NFT of a real-life pet.
This metaverse-themed pet project will include some added benefits for digitally-curious pet lovers. The NFTs consist of a 3D digital version of a real-life pet, with discount offers from pet brand partners and boosted rewards in the Petaverse game.
Interested in minting a custom MetaPaw? Apply for a Whitelist spot here.
For more information, please visit:
Petaverse Website
Join the conversation on Discord
Follow Petaverse on Twitter
Follow Petaverse on Instagram
Press contact:
info@petaverse.com
Related Files
Copy of Unnamed Design (2).png
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.