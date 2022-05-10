MDC, Vivaro, and Fibranet Join Forces in Eagle Pass, Texas, to Build a Third Route Between Dallas and Queretaro

MDC Data Centers (MDC), a leading provider of neutral colocation services on the U.S. border, today announced a partnership with Mexican leaders Vivaro Telecom (formerly Marcatel) and Fibranet to launch a new international fiber crossing location and neutral interconnection point in Eagle Pass, Texas. This new crossing infrastructure will act as a bridge between new fiber routes on both sides of the border that will connect Dallas and Queretaro via Eagle Pass.
Queretaro, a state located 125 miles from Mexico City, is experiencing a data center boom driven mostly by the need of cloud service providers and over-the-top (OTT) media companies to service customers and enterprises in Mexico. This new ecosystem requires increased connectivity through a diversity of routes into major hubs in the U.S. that must traverse strategic crossing points on the U.S.-Mexico border.
"We have learned that hyperscalers demand more resilient connectivity into Mexico. Today, they rely mostly on McAllen and Laredo for coming across the border," said Alejandro Reiter, Business Strategy Director of Vivaro Telecom. "We have a commitment to develop a unique and diverse route from Queretaro landing in Eagle Pass, and have found great partners to work with on accomplishing this ambitious goal."
Vivaro, previously known as Marcatel, is a leader in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, and Cybersecurity with more than 55 years of operations. Globally, the company operates more than 247,000 km of fiber infrastructure to provide services to customers of Vivaro Telecom, Vivaro Media, Vivaro Video, Vivaro Digital, and Vivaro Gaming.
"For more than a decade, MDC has been a trusted partner, guide, and advocate for networks on both sides of the border. I am humbled by the trust that Vivaro and Fibranet have placed in MDC through this new partnership," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC. "For us, this new location is the continuation of our vision of providing a platform of sites that span the whole of the U.S.-Mexico border, with its prime purpose being to connect countries, networks, and people so they can thrive."
MDC announced that the company will build a data center facility and its signature fiber infrastructure across the border into Piedras Negras, Coahuila, the sister city on the Mexico side where Fibranet has a unique fiber infrastructure to service B2B companies with carrier-grade quality.
"I'm glad that our fiber infrastructure between Piedras Negras and Saltillo brings value to the overall Internet in Mexico," said Alejandro Guzman, CEO of Fibranet. "Our company will continue to expand our fiber capacity to accommodate needs coming from local and international networks. We are convinced that we have a unique, strategic, and necessary new fiber route for the imminent increase in capacity that the Data Center ecosystem in Queretaro is generating.
