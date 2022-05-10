Here To Serve Holding Corp. Reports Six-Month Operating Income of $1,016,133 with Revenues Increasing by 571%

Highlights of Six Months Ended March 31, 2022:

Operating income increased to $1,016,133 from $119,822.

Revenues increased to $1,423,386 from $212,170.

The Company's subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc, received drill permits.

Line cutting and IP surveys of its Gowan and Beck-Ottaway Projects are completed.

Drone Magnetic surveys of Beck-Ottaway-Lennox Projects are completed.

Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. HTSC (the "Company") announced operating income of $1,016,133 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $896,311, or 748%, as compared to operating income of $193,170, for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Revenues increased 571% to $1,423,386 for the six-months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $212,170 for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

"We continue to acquire undervalued assets, build operating profits and explore for nickel and gold," said Paul Riss, CEO. "We are very pleased with our nickel exploration activities and the rapid increase in the price of nickel as industries turn away from Russian suppliers and look to mines in Canada, where we own significant mineral rights."

"Although our investment portfolio continues to fluctuate in value, we are pleased that our total assets exceeded $3.1 million on March 31, 2022," continued Riss. "We have plans to increase the market value of our assets in the next two quarters for drilling purposes so as to minimize dilution."

The Company has uploaded its March 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements to OTC Markets. Please refer to the financial statements for additional details of the Company's second quarter fiscal 2022 operating results.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company with three operating entities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is highly prolific to nickel, gold and copper. The nickel is targeted as a battery metal for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

ICF Industries Inc. also works with affiliate KRTL Biotech. A doctor at KRTL Biotech has MFDS approval to study psilocybin in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers. They believe they can work with us to give people new ways to heal.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

