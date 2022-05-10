Allegro Home Delivery Expands Last-Mile Appliance Delivery and Installation Network in Challenging Markets

Allegro Home Delivery
Allegro Home Delivery - Orchestrating High Speed Home Deliveries
Allegro Home Delivery, a leader in white-glove last-mile delivery of big and bulky items, today announced the expansion of their appliance delivery and installation capability to include fully licensed and bonded plumbers.
Allegro Home Delivery continues their mission of providing the highest quality end-to-end services for their customers. They have built out fully licensed plumbing appliance delivery and installation teams in Minnesota and Washington, and are soon expanding their licensed capabilities in many of the most challenging markets in the country.
"By increasing our capabilities, we improve our customers' ability to expand their installation services in tough markets, which is critical in fulfilling today's end-consumer demands," said Andrew Zirbel, Chief Operating Officer for Allegro Home Delivery. "Our employee delivery and installation teams are fully capable of supporting all SOWs in these tough markets."
Allegro Home Delivery has experienced appliance technicians with the knowledge and skills to install a wide variety of home appliances. Their technicians protect your customers' floors, thoroughly inspect the product, install it properly, and clean up after themselves, assuring a premium white glove experience. They are committed to making the end-consumers' white glove installation as impressive and stress-free as possible.
Allegro Home Delivery provides a full set of services including threshold, white-glove, white-glove with assembly, white-glove with hook-up and installation, returns, advanced exchanges, haul away, and deluxing.
About Allegro Home Delivery: Allegro Home Delivery is a nationwide logistics and transportation company based out of Minneapolis, MN. They are focused on the middle and last-mile home delivery market. Their methodology is taking ownership of the product from origination until it is in the customer's home. Retailers, distributors, and manufacturers rely on them to orchestrate the fastest deliveries, with the most comprehensive in-home experience. Allegro Home Delivery specializes in high-speed, nationwide, and last-mile home delivery programs, with an emphasis on white-glove, installation, and assembly.
Tawn Comp
Marketing Manager
ACS Logistics Holdings - Allegro Home Delivery / DataTrec
651.209.0032
Tawn.comp@allegrohomedelivery.com
https://allegrohomedelivery.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.