Allegro Home Delivery Expands Last-Mile Appliance Delivery and Installation Network in Challenging Markets

Allegro Home Delivery, a leader in white-glove last-mile delivery of big and bulky items, today announced the expansion of their appliance delivery and installation capability to include fully licensed and bonded plumbers.

Allegro Home Delivery continues their mission of providing the highest quality end-to-end services for their customers. They have built out fully licensed plumbing appliance delivery and installation teams in Minnesota and Washington, and are soon expanding their licensed capabilities in many of the most challenging markets in the country.

"By increasing our capabilities, we improve our customers' ability to expand their installation services in tough markets, which is critical in fulfilling today's end-consumer demands," said Andrew Zirbel, Chief Operating Officer for Allegro Home Delivery. "Our employee delivery and installation teams are fully capable of supporting all SOWs in these tough markets."

Allegro Home Delivery has experienced appliance technicians with the knowledge and skills to install a wide variety of home appliances. Their technicians protect your customers' floors, thoroughly inspect the product, install it properly, and clean up after themselves, assuring a premium white glove experience. They are committed to making the end-consumers' white glove installation as impressive and stress-free as possible.

Allegro Home Delivery provides a full set of services including threshold, white-glove, white-glove with assembly, white-glove with hook-up and installation, returns, advanced exchanges, haul away, and deluxing.

About Allegro Home Delivery: Allegro Home Delivery is a nationwide logistics and transportation company based out of Minneapolis, MN. They are focused on the middle and last-mile home delivery market. Their methodology is taking ownership of the product from origination until it is in the customer's home. Retailers, distributors, and manufacturers rely on them to orchestrate the fastest deliveries, with the most comprehensive in-home experience. Allegro Home Delivery specializes in high-speed, nationwide, and last-mile home delivery programs, with an emphasis on white-glove, installation, and assembly.

