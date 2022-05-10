Companies in the Tech Industry Are Using Press Releases to Build Authority

NEW YORK - May 10, 2022 - (

Zippia reports the tech industry makes up 35% of the total world market and 90% of the world's data was generated between 2019 and today.

These numbers are astounding and not only point to an influx of information, but to an overcrowded market that makes it difficult for tech companies to stand out.

Credibility, a positive reputation and authority are key ingredients to building a strong foundation on which brands can create lasting success.

But, for some tech companies, leveraging those powerful components is easier said than done.

That's why Newswire is helping these companies harness the power of press releases to build authority and stand out in the tech industry.

"Consistent press release distribution can help tech companies earn valuable media mentions that improve brand awareness, expand reach and build authority," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

To build on the benefits, Newswire developed its Media Advantage Plan (MAP). This full-service, comprehensive program provides brands with the necessary resources to secure features in relevant industry publications through strategic press release distribution and targeted outreach efforts.

These earned media mentions have the power to build brand awareness, attract website traffic, improve SEO performance, increase sales and more.

In fact, tech companies that are part of the MAP have earned features in popular industry publications such as CNET, Gizmodo, Medium, and Yahoo News! to name a few.

The potential benefits of press release distribution also include but aren't limited to:

Standing out in a crowded marketplace and securing a piece of market share.

Creating a positive perception of a brand with its target audience.

Controlling the narrative of a brand's story.

Casting a wider net and reaching relevant media outlets with strategic targeting.

Positioning a brand as an industry thought leader.

"We know from experience that when used correctly, press releases can help tech companies distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time," added Terenzio.

To learn more about how Newswire is helping brands develop comprehensive strategies, craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach and more, visit Newswire.com today.

