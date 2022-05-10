Baltimore FinTech CreditXpert Announces Hiring of First Director of Human Resources

BALTIMORE - May 10, 2022 - (

CreditXpert, the predictive credit score platform that helps lenders expand homeownership opportunities, announced that it has hired Janette Hunt as the company's first Director of Human Resources.

Hunt joins CreditXpert with more than 20 years of professional and strategic human resource experience where she has worked with executive teams to support high growth organizations. Prior to joining CreditXpert, Hunt has led human resource functions at InstallNet International, B. F. Saul, and impactHR.

"In the past 18 months, we have brought on a new management team, external board members and increased headcount by 30%," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "With this kind of growth and plans to expand across our data science, sales, marketing and engineering teams, we knew it was time to bring on an experienced leader like Janette."

"What attracted me to CreditXpert was the opportunity to work for a rapidly growing FinTech that is delivering real value to mortgage lenders and homeowners," said Hunt. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance CreditXpert as a destination for top talent and a great place to work."

Hunt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Labor Employment Relations and Organizational Leadership and a Master's in Human Resource Employment Relations from Penn State University. She was also the Co-founder and President of the Penn State World Campus SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) chapter. Janette will be based out of CreditXpert's Baltimore, Maryland headquarters.

About CreditXpert

CreditXpert was founded in 2001 with a mission to make homeownership more accessible and affordable to all. The company's predictive analytics platform helps mortgage originators, and their applicants realize the credit score potential for applicants by generating a highly accurate and detailed action plan. Since its founding, CreditXpert's platform has analyzed more than 750 million credit records. Today, most of the top 10 mortgage originators and more than 60,000 mortgage professionals leverage the company's platform. Learn more at http://www.creditxpert.com.

