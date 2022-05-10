Globally Uniform Brand Strategy: New DQS Website Online

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany - May 10, 2022 - (

DQS Group is online with its new website: The relaunch of the homepage is in line with the new, globally uniform brand strategy: under the claim "Simply leveraging Quality" DQS positions itself as an international thought leader that offers its customers meaningful added value and a seamless customer experience through audits and certifications of processes and management systems.

"In an increasingly complex and dynamic world, people and organizations find it increasingly difficult to obtain stability and a sense of purpose. As a certification body, we can help to create trust, security, and orientation," explains Ingo M. Rübenach, Managing Director of DQS Holding GmbH. "In order to meet this responsibility, we decided to analyze our brand presence and adapt it to the requirements of a digital business world. The result is our new brand strategy, uniform across around 60 countries, which is reflected in the website for the first time, but will shape our actions for years to come."

The DQS brand: Ambitious, competent, dynamic

In today's agile and uncertain world, people and organizations are increasingly losing their clarity and orientation: highly professional, often state-sponsored actors are causing confusion online with targeted disinformation campaigns and deceptively genuine deep fakes. Even beyond digitization, more and more criminals are taking advantage of the increasing complexity to enrich themselves with fake products, fake news, or sophisticated social engineering.

Trust is the most valuable currency

In online and offline business, trust thus becomes a valuable currency, and a proven way to earn the trust of customers and partners is to have one's processes audited and certified by reliable third parties. For this purpose, DQS positions itself as a competent and learned partner that understands its customers' processes, contributes to their success with practicable impetus, and generates tangible added value on many levels with audits and certifications:

Certificates provide a robust foundation for organizations to gain credibility and build trusting customer relationships - and, conversely, help customers and consumers to quickly and reliably evaluate suppliers, products, and services in a dynamic world.

Certificates are a prerequisite for successful market access in an increasing number of industries and segments, for example in the automotive industry or for manufacturers of medical devices.

Certifications are a valuable sign of quality and differentiation in the market. A proof of environmental management in accordance with ISO 14001 is a weighty argument for many customers in times of climate change, and rightly so.

Being open to new ideas, DQS enables organizations to improve their processes for the benefit of their customers and to set the course for simple, smooth certification and a high quality customer experience with innovative solutions.

A website for your knowledge advantage in more than 30 languages

"From now on, we present ourselves on our homepage as a sustainable and modern brand that is known for quality in service as well as for innovation and intelligent approaches to digital solutions," explains DQS manager Rübenach. "And also with a view to the rapidly advancing globalization of our business, the relaunch represents an important step forward for us: from now on, we will offer visitors all over the world the same broad range of information and the same high usability worldwide. This reinforces our claim to be a reliable partner for customers around the globe when it comes to continuously improving management systems and processes."

Readers can find more information at www.dqsglobal.com.



Press contact:

Dr. Dieter Stadler

Corporate Marketing

DQS Holding GmbH

August-Schanz-Straße 21

60433 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 69 95427-313

E-Mail: info@dqsglobal.com

www.dqsglobal.com

