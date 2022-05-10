Scaling in Style: FloQast Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

LOS ANGELES - May 10, 2022 - (

)

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software, was named today to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for 2022, marking the company's second year in a row in the esteemed report. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Since our launch, we've aimed to develop and maintain a supportive environment for FloQasters — regardless of their physical location — and being named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for the second year in a row feels particularly special," said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Senior Director of Human Resources at FloQast. "We're confident in the company culture and benefits package we've developed over the years, and with this inclusion, it's clear FloQasters agree."

Overall, FloQast scored in the 90th percentile, with a majority of both male and female employees indicating they believe they have growth and career opportunities at the company. Reviews indicate the word that best describes FloQast's work environment is "collaborative," reflecting the company's team mentality and dedication to impacting the accounting and finance communities.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

FloQast's inclusion marks its first time on the list as an international company, following the company's June 2021 expansion and London office opening. In addition to the Inc. magazine inclusion, earlier this year, FloQast was named by Built In as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles for the fourth consecutive year. For the last five years, the company has been featured as a Best Place to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal, dating back to the company's days as a startup in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley. In March, Fast Company named FloQast to its Most Innovative Finance Companies of 2022.

Staples of FloQast's award-worthy company culture include:

World-class benefits : Employees receive 100% paid healthcare, free access to online therapy, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, unlimited vacation, and mental health days during months without paid holidays to ensure employees stay fresh and take time to unplug.

: Employees receive 100% paid healthcare, free access to online therapy, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, unlimited vacation, and mental health days during months without paid holidays to ensure employees stay fresh and take time to unplug. Unique career opportunities : The company takes its "by accountants, for accountants" mantra seriously by attracting accounting professionals and giving them new career opportunities within the tech industry.

: The company takes its "by accountants, for accountants" mantra seriously by attracting accounting professionals and giving them new career opportunities within the tech industry. Unmatched camaraderie: A wide variety of fun and engaging social events [mainly remote over the past year-plus due to the pandemic - but adding in-person opportunities as well] and an employee donation matching program contribute to distinguished company culture filled with highly engaged teams.

For more information on the opportunities available, visit FloQast's careers page.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,600 accounting teams - including Twilio, Coinbase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content

reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: