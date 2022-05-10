CoCo Farms Parent Kolaboration Ventures Launches Reg A+ Equity Financing



Kolaboration Ventures Corporation

Kolaboration Ventures Corporation ("KVC" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis brand and operator in California, has launched a Regulation A, equity financing (the "Offering") (see Kolaboration Ventures Offering Circular).

From seed to sale, KVC is a fixture in California cannabis as a vertically integrated operation. From their indoor and light-assisted cultivation facilities comes some of the best products in California, which are then either packaged into shelf-ready flower and prerolls, or biomass is fed through the manufacturing processes to power a family of brands for statewide distribution on their shelves, as well as to more than 300 dispensaries across California.

Kolaboration Ventures is strategically positioned to become the consumer and retailer product of choice among adult-use and medical cannabis consumers. The Company has opened six dispensaries and is in the process of opening CoCo Farms Concord, which will be a "mega store" format, as they set their eyes on more locations by the end of the year. The Company has achieved US$68+ million in sales in 2021 and is anticipating substantial sales growth in 2022.

"We want to provide our customers and supporters with the opportunity to invest in a growing and vertically integrated cannabis operation," said Martin Wesley, CEO of Kolaboration Ventures Corporation. "California is the Super Bowl of cannabis markets, and not for the weak kneed, and will always be the top cannabis market in the U.S. I am confident that the KVC Team is poised to continue building on its historical execution and fortifying its position as one of the top operators and brands in California."

On April 18, 2022, KVC closed a merger with Pacific Reserve Nursery, Inc., Fuji Fire Flowers, LLC and PR Brands LLC (collectively "Pacific Reserve") in which KVC acquired all of the outstanding shares of Pacific Reserve in exchange for all stock in KVC shares. Pacific Reserve cultivates, packages and distributes cannabis wholesale in Salinas, California, and operates a cannabis dispensary in Santa Cruz called Herbal Cruz.

"Pacific Reserve is incredibly excited to have joined forces with Kolaboration Ventures. With our integrated teams and vast assets we will be able to achieve quicker growth while still holding true to our values, quality of product, and cannabis roots. In CA's competitive market, our new vertically integrated operations will provide a runway to continued success and deliver the consumer what they deserve and expect; fresh, high-quality cannabis for affordable pricing. 'From Our Farm' has now taken on a new life." - Brook Eagle, President Pacific Reserve

Kolaboration Ventures Corporation is offering up to 20,000,000 shares of Common Stock ("Shares") for US$1.25 per Share. The Shares are being offered pursuant to Regulation A+.

The Company encourages all interested investors to visit KolaborationVentures.com for a link to the Offering Circular and to learn how to invest in the Offering.

About Kolaboration Ventures Corporation

Kolaboration Ventures Corporation (KVC) is one of the largest vertically-integrated cannabis operators in the largest cannabis market in the country, California. What began as an idea in May of 2017 led to us opening our first operation in June of 2018 and took our team down the path to KVC. KVC strives to become a leading company in the California cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in the State. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach to cannabis, KVC's house of brands and products are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted California brands, including Pacific Reserve, Farms Brand, Rio Vista Farms, and Ole'4 Fingers.

To learn more, please visit KolaborationVentures.com

Media Contact

Kevin Miguel

Agency: Ability Advertising

Email: Press@KolaborationVentures.com

Investor Contact

IR@KolaborationVentures.com

KolaborationVentures.com

Additional Disclosures: https://www.kolaborationventures.com/disclosures

