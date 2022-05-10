After Nationwide Search, Former Federal Prosecutor Matthew DellaBetta Joins Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys



Matthew DellaBetta

Attorney Matthew DellaBetta joins Kelley | Uustal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - May 10, 2022 - (

)

Matthew DellaBetta, a former federal and state prosecutor, has moved from Baltimore to join Kelley | Uustal.

DellaBetta had served as the Deputy Chief of the Violent Crimes and Gangs section for the United States Attorney's Office in the District of Maryland.

As an Assistant United States Attorney, DellaBetta successfully led complex investigations of violent criminal enterprises and drug cartels. During his career, he investigated and prosecuted cases involving racketeering, obstruction of justice, murders, kidnappings, sex trafficking, money laundering, tax evasion, and narcotics offenses.

"We're thrilled to have Matthew on our team," said Bob Kelley, founding partner of the firm, which focuses on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. "He brings exceptional trial skills and he's incredibly smart."

DellaBetta earned his J.D. from top-ranked UCLA School of Law, where he won both the moot court and trial advocacy tournaments. He also served as an editor of the Journal of International Law and Foreign Affairs.

DellaBetta is licensed to practice in Florida and New York. He is a member of the Florida Justice Association, Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association, and Miami-Dade Bar Association.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com) is a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm focusing on catastrophic injury and wrongful death. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: