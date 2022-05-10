Altieri Insurance Consultants Announces New Board of Directors, Executives, and Management Team

Altieri Board of Directors 2022
From Left to Right: Ray Altieri III, Kevin Kimball, Frank Altieri, Andrew Knox\n\nBack Row: Ray Altieri Jr.
Altieri Insurance Consultants, an industry-leading public insurance adjusting firm serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients for over 30 years, is pleased to announce its new Board of Directors, Executives, and Management team.
Raymond A. Altieri Jr., CPPA, founder, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Raymond A. Altieri III, President, has also been named Chief Executive Officer.
Kevin A. Kimball Jr. has become Chief Operating Officer.
Andrew M. Knox, SPPA, has formally joined the firm as its Chief Claims Officer.
Francis (Frank) M. Altieri has been elevated to Executive Vice President.
In addition to the executive team, they are pleased to announce the following management team:
Jason Pruitt has been named Sales Director, in addition to his current duties as Regional Director.
Steve Mason has been named the firm's National Director of Business Development.
Andrew J. Altieri will remain the corporation's Chief Financial Officer.
These additions will enhance the firm's influence for clients and add to its depth of capabilities working for policyholders with their insurance companies. The company is pleased to recognize these individuals for their outstanding work over the years.
Altieri Insurance Consultants is very proud to have this highly respected and highly skilled group of professionals in its leadership, assuring clients and policyholders a sustained expectation that exemplary property claims handling will continue from this public insurance adjusting firm for decades to come.
ABOUT ALTIERI INSURANCE CONSULTANTS
Altieri Insurance Consultants is the premier Public Adjusting firm in Florida and the Southeast United States. Since 1988, Altieri has been advocating for residential and commercial insurance policyholders, recovering more than $1,000,000,000 for our clients. Holding licenses in more than 30 states, and possessing more than 250 years of combined adjusting experience, Altieri has handled thousands of hurricane, hail, wind, water and fire claims nationwide since its inception. Also recognized by their peers as industry leaders, Altieri team members have served on the board of, and as President of, NAPIA (National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), FAPIA (Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters) and several other leading organizations.
In addition to Public Adjusting, Altieri also provides the following services:
- Claim & estimate reviews
- Detailed damage reports, estimates & contents inventories
- Loss of Income, Extra Expense, and other Time Element evaluations
- Policy reviews & coverage analysis
- Appraisal services
- Mediation & Litigation support
- Roof & building envelope inspections
- Pre-Loss coverage review
- Hurricane Preparedness & Contingency Planning
- FEMA consulting
- Continuing Education Credits for Condo Association Managers (2 Hours)
FL License: W808324
Phone: 813-247-4757 info@altieriinsuranceconsultants.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Gil Shalmon- Director of Marketing & Public Adjuster (FL: W660831)
Phone: 813-565-9808 Email: gil@altieriinsuranceconsultants.com
https://altieriinsuranceconsultants.com/
Related Files
Altieri Advantage.pdf
Why Use A Public Adjuster - 2022.pdf
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.