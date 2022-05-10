Altieri Insurance Consultants Announces New Board of Directors, Executives, and Management Team



Altieri Board of Directors 2022

From Left to Right: Ray Altieri III, Kevin Kimball, Frank Altieri, Andrew Knox



Back Row: Ray Altieri Jr.





Altieri Insurance Consultants, an industry-leading public insurance adjusting firm serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients for over 30 years, is pleased to announce its new Board of Directors, Executives, and Management team.

Raymond A. Altieri Jr., CPPA, founder, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Raymond A. Altieri III, President, has also been named Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin A. Kimball Jr. has become Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew M. Knox, SPPA, has formally joined the firm as its Chief Claims Officer.

Francis (Frank) M. Altieri has been elevated to Executive Vice President.

In addition to the executive team, they are pleased to announce the following management team:

Jason Pruitt has been named Sales Director, in addition to his current duties as Regional Director.

Steve Mason has been named the firm's National Director of Business Development.

Andrew J. Altieri will remain the corporation's Chief Financial Officer.

These additions will enhance the firm's influence for clients and add to its depth of capabilities working for policyholders with their insurance companies. The company is pleased to recognize these individuals for their outstanding work over the years.

Altieri Insurance Consultants is very proud to have this highly respected and highly skilled group of professionals in its leadership, assuring clients and policyholders a sustained expectation that exemplary property claims handling will continue from this public insurance adjusting firm for decades to come.

ABOUT ALTIERI INSURANCE CONSULTANTS

Altieri Insurance Consultants is the premier Public Adjusting firm in Florida and the Southeast United States. Since 1988, Altieri has been advocating for residential and commercial insurance policyholders, recovering more than $1,000,000,000 for our clients. Holding licenses in more than 30 states, and possessing more than 250 years of combined adjusting experience, Altieri has handled thousands of hurricane, hail, wind, water and fire claims nationwide since its inception. Also recognized by their peers as industry leaders, Altieri team members have served on the board of, and as President of, NAPIA (National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), FAPIA (Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters) and several other leading organizations.

In addition to Public Adjusting, Altieri also provides the following services:

- Claim & estimate reviews

- Detailed damage reports, estimates & contents inventories

- Loss of Income, Extra Expense, and other Time Element evaluations

- Policy reviews & coverage analysis

- Appraisal services

- Mediation & Litigation support

- Roof & building envelope inspections

- Pre-Loss coverage review

- Hurricane Preparedness & Contingency Planning

- FEMA consulting

- Continuing Education Credits for Condo Association Managers (2 Hours)

FL License: W808324

Phone: 813-247-4757 info@altieriinsuranceconsultants.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gil Shalmon- Director of Marketing & Public Adjuster (FL: W660831)

Phone: 813-565-9808 Email: gil@altieriinsuranceconsultants.com

https://altieriinsuranceconsultants.com/

