Dryden Partners Pays Tribute to Their Founder with the Establishment of a New European Office and the Introduction of CPI

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Chairman Steve Dryden and Managing Partner Patrick Paulson held a press conference to announce plans for the future of Dryden Partners.

A TRIBUTE TO MR. JOHN DRYDEN 1955-2020

Mr. John Dryden launched Dryden Partners in 2013 after a great career to help individuals, a man of brilliance, modesty, and kindness. Mr. Dryden bravely battled lung cancer for seven years before sadly passing away in 2020. A world-class leadership team carrying on his vision and legacy for the company and its clients. To improve management, Mr. Dryden named his son Steve Dryden Chairman and Patrick Paulson Managing Partner in 2019. Leadership from Steve and Patrick will prepare the company for the next phase. "Dryden Partners could not have reached this milestone without the dedication of the entire Dryden Partners team and our client's loyalty," said Patrick Paulson, Managing Partner. "Our team has provided our clients with attention and focus on their financial goals and 10 years ago Dryden Partners had a vision and it's still going strong."

DRYDEN PARTNERS GROWS TEAM AMID ZURICH EXPANSION

Mr. Keene of Bloomberg News suggested that the expansion will launch Dryden Partners to new heights and preserve Mr. John Dryden's vision. "I am tremendously humbled to be able to commemorate this significant milestone, which means so much to me personally," stated Chairman Steve Dryden. "This accomplishment would not be possible without the hustle, devotion, and hard work of everyone on our team, past and present. "My father started this business with an entrepreneurial spirit, which I feel enabled us to push boundaries and expand our portfolio to its current scale. "We have acquired office space in Prime Tower and intend to move in during the fourth quarter of 2022, following the appointment of a new head of sales."

DRYDEN PARTNERS HAS INTRODUCED CPI or CAPITAL PROTECTED INVESTMENTS, AS A FINANCIAL VEHICLE

Investors' capacity to organize their investments in a tax-advantaged offshore environment has never been more critical. Dryden Partners has a track record of growth investment opportunities that are extremely cautious while delivering tremendous upside for its clients. The CPI products simply enable a company to develop quicker, when new clients are satisfied with the outcomes of their first investment, the advisers will design a portfolio to the client's investment aim and risk tolerance. Patrick Paulson continued "Our team will continue pushing boundaries and finding the bright spots in the economy that produce consistent financial gains for our investors. I'm grateful for the trust our investors have placed in this team and am excited to see what the next 25 years will bring."

ABOUT DRYDEN PARTNERS

Dryden Partners provides portfolio management and financial assistance to a global client base by combining financial skill and in-depth market knowledge. Dryden Partners' expertise, commitment, and solutions enable our clients to achieve and maintain their satisfaction. For more information: www.drydenpartners.com

