Bering Waters: Engineering Competition at Polish Universities Will Boost Region's Tech and Blockchain Sectors

Continuing its work to build up Poland's blockchain sector, Bering Waters University, a program of Bering Waters Group, is partnering with the 4 Science Institute in a diploma thesis competition "Engineer 4 Science 2022" targeting leading local universities and organized under the patronage of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Poland Section, GovTech Poland, and Alumni Association of the Faculty of Electronics and Information Technology at Warsaw University of Technology.

Through the contest, Bering Waters University's objective is to identify promising graduates aspiring for software engineering careers in blockchain to join its vision.

Bering Waters University is a program designed to train recent graduates for software engineer careers to become experts in blockchain. The first iteration of the program, launching in Poland, is focused on the Solana ecosystem for smart contract and platform development. Shortlisted candidates who successfully complete the purpose-built training curriculum are offered opportunities to work across the Solana ecosystem. While working in fields of specialization chosen during the course, the graduates will be involved in some of the most exciting projects in the industry.

"Education is the first step toward developing cutting-edge projects and businesses, and we want to use this thesis competition as an opportunity to encourage talented university graduates to consider careers in the blockchain industry," said Michael Weinrub, Bering Waters Tech Business Lead. "Making Poland's top students more aware of opportunities available today for software engineering and computer science majors is an excellent way to foster future talent and drive adoption of blockchain."



Bering Waters Group has submitted open positions to all participants of the thesis contest, allowing them to apply for the Bering Waters University program as Junior Software Engineers. Additionally, the group has advertised new opportunities for the graduates from the region including roles in analytics, business development, and project management.

It's the fifth competition of this kind, initially launched in 2018. The 4 Science Institute and its patrons are promoting the contest across Poland at the 23 universities strategically specializing in engineering, scientific, and technological training. Hundreds of theses on the most compelling developments in the technology industry, competing in the contest, demonstrate the untapped potential of the region's tech talent. The objective of the competition includes providing practical opportunities to the most talented university graduates and identifying ideas ready for implementation in the marketplace.

"Since our founding in 1972, one of IEEE Poland's main goals has been to provide a harmonious interaction between universities and private sectors, and this competition is a touchstone of that sentiment," said Prof. Dr hab. inż. Adam Dąbrowski, Chairman of IEEE Poland Section. "We're pleased Bering Waters has chosen to become one of two of the biggest partners in the competition this year and excited to receive some of the most innovative ideas from graduate students across Poland, leading to their inclusion in the emerging verticals of the tech industry."

Bering Waters has selected a total of eight departments at seven universities located in the major cities and tech hubs that are aligned with its vision. Bering Waters has been announced as a business partner for the Engineer 4 Science 2022 Contest at the following universities:

Specialization of Computer Science at the Faculty of Electronics and Information Technology at Warsaw University of Technology Specialization of Computer Science and Information Systems at the Faculty of Mathematics and Information Science at Warsaw University of Technology Specialization of Computers Science at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń Specialization of Computer Science at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań Specialization of Computer Science at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Wrocław Faculty of Computing and Telecommunications at Poznań University of Technology Faculty of Information and Communication Technology at Wrocław University of Science and Technology Faculty of Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunications at AGH University of Science and Technology

The Bering Waters sponsorship is aimed at introducing a new contest for Blockchain and related technologies in addition to the existing categories in Artificial Intelligence, Embedded Systems, and Cybersecurity.

Bering Waters is a Diamond Sponsor, alongside Intel, the largest benefactors of the competition. Other major sponsors include Samsung, Philips, and Nordea.

Bering Waters is committed to expanding the size and utilization of blockchain technology through a range of initiatives, including targeted investments, businesses, and internal projects. Bering Waters is additionally supporting mentorship programs to grow Poland's blockchain workforce and prepare local entrepreneurs for success on the global stage.

For example: In addition to its sponsorship of the theses contest, Bering Waters recently awarded a $30,000 prize to a team of blockchain engineers in Poland for developing a peer-to-peer system for exchanging digital assets, called Invariant. Bering Waters sponsored the prize in order to highlight the best entry from Poland in a global competition for blockchain developers, the Solana Riptide Hackathon.

About Bering Waters Group

Founded in 2018, Bering Waters Group is a group of three blockchain and cryptocurrency companies that provides a decisive advantage to its wide network of financial institutions, blockchain companies, and high-ticket individual investors worldwide. The group comprises the following industry-leading businesses: Bering Waters OTC, Bering Waters Ventures, and Bering Waters Tech. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bering Waters Group is delivering solutions that push the boundaries limiting the mainstream adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Learn more at: https://beringwaters.com/.



About Bering Waters Tech

Founded in 2020, Bering Waters Tech is a technology development and advisory business cooperating in strategic ways with Bering Waters Group portfolio companies. Within the partnerships, it is responsible for strategic placements of developer resources to solve the tech-talent shortage, accelerate product timelines, and create in-house innovative solutions and technologies.

About IEEE

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. IEEE has approximately 400,000 members in over 160 countries, approximately 2,100 active technical standards, and over five million scientific publications collected in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library. Learn more at: https://www.ieee.org/.

About IEEE Poland Section

IEEE Poland Section (IEEE PS) is the Polish branch of IEEE associating over 1,000 members in the above-mentioned disciplines. IEEE PS develops activities in over 25 Societies of IEEE, among students, young engineers, and women, and actively cooperates with companies.

Contact: marketing@beringwaters.com

