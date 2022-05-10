Intrepid Metals Completes Geophysical Survey at Tombstone South Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Intrepid Metals Corp. INTR ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a ground-based geophysical survey on its Tombstone South Property (the "Property" or "Tombstone South") located in Cochise County, Arizona. An induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey was completed by Zonge International, Inc. who previously conducted a Natural Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric survey (NSAMT) on the property in 2007.

"Following the completion of the change of business and the closing of our recent financing, we are excited to start groundwork at Tombstone South in preparation for our drill program in the months ahead," states Ken Brophy, Company CEO. "We asked our technical team to complete a thorough review of all the available data on the Property and it was recommended we complete a large dipole IP geophysical survey in an attempt to directly target concentrations of iron and lead sulfides, consistent with Carbonate Replacement deposits ('CRD') and skarn mineralization analogous to South 32's Taylor Deposit. We anticipate the results from the IP survey will enable Intrepid to prioritize the permitted drill hole locations and identify new proposed target areas for the upcoming drill program."

The geophysical survey consisted of one line using standard 7-electrode dipole-dipole arrays with dipole lengths of 450 meters, which may provide over 1000-meter depth penetration in order to target polymetallic CRD's in the Cretaceous rocks of the Bisbee Group and skarns at the Cretaceous - Paleozoic contact, the two exploration targets that exist at Tombstone South.

Tombstone South Property

The Tombstone South Property is located approximately 5.6 kilometers ("km") southwest of the town of Tombstone, Arizona, USA which occupies the center of the historic Tombstone Mining District (over 30M ounces of silver produced). The Property is easily accessible via two hours of driving on paved highway from Tucson, Arizona and is approximately 113 km southeast of Tucson, Arizona. The Property consists of 39 unpatented federal mining claims and six Arizona State Prospecting Permits comprising a total of 1,335 hectares.

The main Tombstone District is well-known for high-grade silver / lead / zinc replacement bodies, fissures and veins that have yielded a historic production (1880's to 1930's) of over 30M ounces of silver.

Two exploration targets exist at Tombstone South: 1) Structurally and stratigraphically controlled Pb-Zn-Ag CRD mineralization in Cretaceous Bisbee Group strata, analogous to the historically mined orebodies in the Tombstone District; and 2) Deeper polymetallic (silver / lead / zinc) type skarns at the Cretaceous - Paleozoic contact. This stratigraphic horizon hosts the Taylor silver/lead/zinc deposit in southern Arizona, which was bought for US$1.3B in 2018 by South 32. The Cretaceous-Paleozoic contact zone on the Property, including its proximity to low grade porphyry copper deposits and high-grade silver deposits, presents a very favourable setting for Taylor deposit style mineralization.

For additional information on the Tombstone South Property please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated effective May 10, 2021 entitled "Technical Report on the Tombstone South Property, Cochise County, Arizona, USA" filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterman has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this presentation as it relates to the Tombstone South Property.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid is developing a potential high-grade silver/lead/zinc project in close proximity to producing mines. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

