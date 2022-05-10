Izotropic Unveils Izoview Commercial Prototype, Files New Patents

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - MAY 10, 2022 –Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") IZO IZOZF 1R3, a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, is pleased to unveil the commercial prototype device design that will be used in forthcoming clinical studies for market authorization in the U.S.



A photorealistic 3D animation detailing IzoView's design, functionality, and capabilities is now live on the Company's YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/k3hREjHtymk

IzoView has been upgraded and reengineered to deliver a state-of-the-art breast imaging device for the future. The experience and importance for patients, operators, insurance providers, and customers have been further studied in recent months to yield what the Company believes is a design and functionality that, once approved for sale, will drive demand, acceptance, and market uptake.

A key feature of IzoView's design is the development of self-shielding, which results in radiation emitted during imaging being contained within the device itself, protecting the operator and surrounding physical areas. As the Company's first self-shielded design, only the patient's breast being imaged is exposed to radiation. IzoView can be safely operated in a space where protective barriers and lead partitions commonly used for CT imaging devices to protect the operator and surrounding area from radiation exposure are not always required.

The Company has begun filing patents to protect unique and important features of the IzoView Breast CT System. The Company will co-own these patents with The Regents of the University of California, from which Izotropic has the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Breast CT, including ten other patents and ongoing patent applications.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly-traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView is not yet approved for sale.

