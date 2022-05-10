Three Finalists Announced for the 2022 Bloom Burton Award

Recognizing the Year's Most Significant Contributions to Canada's Innovative Healthcare Industry
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Bloom Burton & Co. is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 Bloom Burton Award. Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year.
The finalists for 2022, in alphabetical order, are:
- Frank Baylis, Executive Chairman, and Kris Shah, President, Baylis Medical Technologies
- Pieter Cullis, Co-Founder and Chairman, Acuitas Therapeutics
- Jan Skvarka, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Trillium Therapeutics
The 2022 Bloom Burton Award Finalists (L-R): Frank Baylis, Kris Shah, Pieter Cullis, and Jan Skvarka
"I am pleased to share this year's exceptional nominees as selected by our esteemed judging panelists," commented Brian Bloom, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Burton & Co. "Frank Baylis and Kris Shah are being nominated for growing Baylis Medical into Canada's largest domestic medical device manufacturer, and for monetizing its core cardiovascular business to Boston Scientific for US$1.75 billion. Pieter Cullis developed lipid nanoparticle (LNP) systems that contributed to the approval of four novel, approved drugs, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Finally, in late 2019, Jan Skvarka joined and turned around a struggling Trillium Therapeutics, which was ultimately acquired by Pfizer for approximately US$2.26 billion, a 46x increase in stock price and 140x increase in market cap during his tenure.""We look forward to celebrating this year's finalists - Frank Baylis and Kris Shah, Pieter Cullis and Jan Skvarka - at the 2022 Bloom Burton Award Gala!"
The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism. This year's panel includes:
- Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors
- Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda
- Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury
- Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors
- Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital
- Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS
- Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock
All finalists will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 29, 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/gala.
About Bloom Burton & Co.
Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).
For more information:
Anna Jung
Event Coordinator
ajung@bloomburton.com
Karen Li
Manager, Marketing and Communications
kli@bloomburton.com
For table sponsorship inquiries:
Brian Bloom
Chairman & CEO
bbloom@bloomburton.com
