Spectral MD Shortlisted for Two European Mediscience Awards

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. SMD, a predictive analytics company that develops proprietary AI algorithms and optical technology for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, has been recognized for two prestigious European technology awards.

Spectral MD has been shortlisted for two awards at this year's European Mediscience Awards for:

Best Technology Award

Best Newcomer Award

The European Mediscience Awards is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly quoted healthcare, biotech and life science companies in Europe recognizing achievements in the life sciences industry. The European Mediscience Awards recognizes success and achievement amongst both private and publicly quoted companies throughout Europe and, as such, is attended by European life science companies and their corporate advisers, analysts, fund managers, commentators and peers.

Nooman Haque, Managing Director, Lifescience & Healthcare, Silicon Valley Bank, commented:

"The shortlist reflects the continuing strong growth of the European Mediscience industry and, in these challenging economic times, highlights those companies best positioned to manage through the turbulent cycle. We're delighted to see such continuing enthusiasm for the industry."

Wensheng Fan, CEO of Spectral MD, said:

"We are honored that Spectral MD has received nominations for 'Best Technology Award' and 'Best Newcomer Award.' This recognition further validates the promising potential of our DeepView® Wound Imaging Technology. DeepView® has the potential to be transformative in wound care. We look forward to building on this support and the exceptional results obtained thus far to expand into other important indications for our artificial intelligence for wound healing diagnostics."

The winners will be announced at the celebratory dinner, to be held at the Hotel InterContinental, London W1, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

About Spectral MD:

We are a dedicated team of forward-thinkers striving to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown"® with our DeepView® Wound Imaging System.

