Louisville Area Welcomes Renowned Addiction Treatment Center, Avenues Recovery Center



Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville

The new Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville facility, opening May 9, 2022





CLARKSVILLE, Ind. - May 2, 2022 - (

)

Avenues Recovery Center announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Avenues Recovery Center at Louisville location.

Avenues is an industry leader in substance abuse and addiction treatment, widely known for their success in charting paths to sustained and lasting recovery in their network of facilities across the country.

Their unique brand of personalized treatment in a fully supportive community environment has made a loud impact on the recovery community in Northern Indiana at their treatment center in Fort Wayne. With the opening of this new facility in Kentuckiana, they now seek to expand their footprint to the southern part of the state as well as to neighboring Louisville, KY, and its environs.

Formerly a privately owned hospital that closed its doors in 2019 due to financial struggles, Avenues will breathe new life into the 80,000-square-foot building sitting on a sprawling 10 acres and serve as a valuable community resource. The campus offers the peaceful and serene setting needed to foster addiction recovery. The 91-bed modern facility hosts a variety of amenities, including game room, airy lounges, yoga space and basketball courts, all designed to create the positive and relaxed community atmosphere necessary to successfully pursue real healing and growth.

"Addiction and overdose deaths have been on the rise across the country and, sadly, our area has not been spared," said Rafi Weinschneider, Executive Director of Avenues Recovery at Louisville. "The importance of the addition of Avenues Recovery and their proven track record to the local addiction treatment landscape cannot be overstated."

Kentuckiana metro and the states of Kentucky and Indiana have long suffered from a dearth of top-line reputable treatment centers designed to serve local residents and their families. Avenues aims to fill that gap with their new state-of-the-art facility. The program focuses on a 35-day treatment plan and offers care to the commercial insurance population as well as to Medicaid-eligible clients.

The event will be held May 9, at 1 PM ET, on campus at 4601 Medical Plaza Way. Proceedings will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Mike Mustain, Town of Clarksville Town Council District 4, and Karen Henderson, Clarksville Town Council Vice President along with a significant presence from many prominent local community leaders. Refreshments will be served along with a live drawing by Ike Moody and music by Jon Curtis.

Sarah Jones

sarah.jones@avenuesrecovery.com

Outreach Coordinator

(930) 204-0490

Press availability upon request or at the event.

-------------

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

###

Press Release Service by

Original Source: