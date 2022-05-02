Deer Solution Announces New Franchisee on Long Island, NY



Deer Solution of Long Island

(l. to r) Ken Collins, Bryan Collins and Bill Collins are ready to protect Long Island's beautiful landscapes from deer damage.





Deer Solution, a company that specializes in all-natural deer damage control, has signed its newest franchisee.

The father and son duo, Bill and Bryan Collins, are the company's newest franchisees, launching their location on Long Island, NY. Bill Collins claims that he knew Deer Solution was something special right from the start. "One of the many things we love about this company, besides the family atmosphere, is the fact that they just seem to do everything right while providing all the tools necessary to help grow your area," said Bill. "Deer Solution has spared no expense in making sure this business plan works, and I am 100% convinced it will. For anyone seriously looking for a solid business opportunity, look no further. You found it."

"We are so pleased that Bill and Bryan have decided to join the Deer Solution brand," said president and co-founder, Kris Goodrich. "Bill's experience in business and Bryan's eagerness to learn make them a knockout team. There is such a need for homeowners to protect their landscapes from deer damage out on Long Island, and these two men are the perfect pair to serve this market."

Deer damage on Long Island is extensive. It is estimated that there are between 25,000 and 30,000 deer living on the Island. Many homeowners struggle to keep their landscaping safe from the deer, who typically consume between 8-12 pounds of food each day. "When used properly, repellents can provide excellent protection from hungry deer," says Goodrich. "That's why everyone who applies our repellents goes through an extensive training program and is certified by DeerDamage.com as a Certified Deer Damage Expert."

Deer Solution is a home-based service company that provides year-round deer damage protection using an all-natural proprietary repellent. As Deer Solution continues to grow, the brand encourages interested individuals to explore more about what the brand has to offer by visiting their website. Visit www.deersolutionfranchising.com for additional information on this home-based service business.

About Deer Solution

Deer Solution is a locally owned and operated deer damage control business. Deer Solution's all-natural proprietary repellent is family, pet and environmentally friendly. Its pleasant smelling repellent dries virtually clear and odor-free and won't harm the plants or deer. For more information on Deer Solution repellent services for your home or workplace, visit www.deersolution.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.deersolutionfranchising.com.



Jaime Goodrich

