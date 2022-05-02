VoIP.ms is Elected as the Highest-Rated VoIP Software

MONTREAL - May 2, 2022 - (

VoIP.ms announced today that both Capterra and GetApp have elected the company as Category Leader, the highest-rated VoIP software on the market. Each company is ranked based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. VoIP.ms had the highest overall score when it comes to customer satisfaction with the software.

The new recognition comes following a recent announcement made on April 12 by TMCnet that named VoIP.ms for the second consecutive year as the recipient of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a fast-growing, cloud-based communication company serving the North American market, offering state-of-the-art phone service, a wide array of features, and award-winning unparalleled customer support.

"Stating how great of an achievement this is would be an understatement. Being compared with some of the providers on the list and coming out on top of them from the perspective of hundreds of end-users couldn't make us prouder," said David Rouleau, VoIP.ms Chief Executive Officer. "It showcases that we are punching way above our weight class in terms of the value we deliver to our customers, especially when compared to some of the big brand names who are part of this ranking. These results indicate that we are doing the right things and that investing in offering the best solution at a fair price point is what consumers are looking for. This is the result of a lot of discipline and hard work from our excellent team," added Rouleau.



About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada, serving residential, business and reseller customers, namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax, and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.



For further information: Daniel Zaitz, VoIP.ms, marketing@voip.ms

