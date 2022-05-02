Taking Blockchain Gaming Experience to Another Level: Arsenal Desktop Beta is Here

Telangana, Hyderabad--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Fabwelt is excited to announce that Arsenal desktop BETA is all set to roll out on the 30th of April.





Fabwelt - Arsenal

Arsenal was made possible by the dedication, enthusiasm, knowledge, and participation of over 100 independent testers from across the world.

The Company's idea of scaling Arsenal has been months in the making, but today marks the first time that they have the opportunity to share the Desktop version with the great Fabwelt community.

What's Coming On Desktop?

Arsenal on Desktop will support all features available on the previous WebGL version. Some additional features are listed below:

1. High fps and smooth gameplay

Fps depends on the capacity of one's graphic card and overall system. A better setup helps render out more frames per second, and that allows smoother gameplay. As Arsenal moves to the desktop version from WebGL, the fps will be higher, thus ensuring smoother gameplay.

2. Clan system

Arsenal in the desktop version, added a clan structure to improve gameplay and entertainment. Every player can form his or her own clan and invite others to join.

Clans can have internal competitions. The organizing party can customize the tournament parameters such as the map, game style, maximum number of participants, entrance fee, prize pool, house percentage, and so on.

3. Tier system

The Tiered Points system allows players to further incentive their gains. This system includes multipliers that are proportional to the number of WELT tokens staked on the DeFi site by the gamer.

4. Killing streak

With a killing streak in the desktop version of Arsenal, it will allow gamers to earn extra WELT. It's as it looks below:

1st to 2nd kill -> 0 points

3rd kill -> 5 points

4th kill -> 10 points

5th kill -> 20 points

6th kill -> 40 points

7th kill and beyond -> 50 points

5. New map

There would be different maps integrated on the desktop version.

6. Free to Play

Players can build new Free Playrooms or join existing ones. Several game types, including Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Elimination, and others, are available to enhance the gaming experience (more game modes may be introduced in the future). You may play against bots or human opponents. The bot's difficulty level may be customized to your liking.

About Arsenal

Arsenal is a 3D First Person Shooter multiplayer game for the Fabwelt Gaming Ecosystem and Metaverse. It utilizes in-game NFTs as assets, collectibles, and utilities. In-game assets are all blockchain collectibles that users utilize in playing the game. As blockchain-based items, in-game assets can be freely withdrawn from the game for other uses such as collateral on decentralized lending protocol, staking, gifting, or passing it down as an inheritance. In-game assets can be seen as a commodity.

It has a "battleground" look and feels and it's fully integrated with blockchain technology. Pay to Play and Play to Earn are integrated in such a way that it attracts everyday players as well as professional players around the world, to get incentives and fun. Many different types of maps are included like big maps for sniping, and small maps for fast close combat.

About Fabwelt

Fabwelt is a ground-breaking concept that integrates blockchain technology into the heart of high-quality games of all types and genres. With in-game NFTs, Play to Earn, and DEFI, we create a high-end gaming ecosystem and enhance the fun. A multi-genre gaming ecosystem that includes genres such as 3D First Person Shooter, Action-Adventure, Simulation, Strategy, Fantasy, and many others. In-game NFTs as assets, collectibles, and strategic utilities resurrect the fun of Blockchain gaming.

