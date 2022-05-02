Aearo Technologies LLC Announces New Logo and Rebrand



Aearo Technologies LLC, a leader in innovative end-to-end noise, vibration, and thermal system solutions, has recently announced its global rebrand that will remove the previously used E-A-R from its logo and corporate design. The company rebrand signifies and reflects Aearo Technologies' commitment to growth and a renewal to its vision that strongly aligns with customers, stakeholders, and distributors.

"As an innovative, forward-thinking company, we wanted our logo and visual elements to reflect the bold direction in which the company is moving," said President Matthew Blaisdell. "This included removing E-A-R from our logo and bringing our company name to the forefront so we can continue to build awareness around one entity. We are very excited for this rollout, which will also kick off our highly anticipated website redesign. The new site will better serve our customers and stakeholders with a sleek updated design, a robust and easy-to-navigate user experience, mobile device responsiveness, and simple access to key resources."

Customers should continue to expect exceptional quality and service aligned to our market-leading engineered solutions. Since its founding, Aearo Technologies has served clients in a variety of industries, including commercial vehicles, aerospace, power generation, electronics, and many other commercial and industrial manufacturing markets.



###

For more than 50 years Aearo Technologies LLC, a 3M company, has led the way in energy control technology, striving to be a global leader in innovative, end-to-end noise, vibration, and thermal system solutions. Our high-performing system solutions help control unwanted energy, provide protection, ensure compliance, and enhance efficiencies for the market segments we serve. For more information, visit our website at www.aearotechnologies.com.



Media Contact:

Jennifer Young, Marketing Director

jyoung10@mmm.com

317.407.9189

www.aearotechnologies.com



