Circular City Week 2022 - the Largest Circular Economy Festival in the US

On March 13, 2022, the U.S. used more resources from nature than can be regenerated in the entire year. A grim milestone and bad news for Mother Earth. The good news is that cities, companies, and households can change that trajectory together. It requires sustainable innovation pivoting around reusing, recycling, and upcycling. The big question is: How can we make the changes we need with the scarce resources we have?

The answer can be found at this year's Circular City Week, which takes place in New York City on May 2-8, 2022. With more than 10,000 participants, it is by far the largest circular economy festival in the U.S. It is organized in collaboration with more than 200 organizations both local and global.

"Today more than 70 percent of the world's population lives in cities. Urbanization puts huge pressure on our environment and climate, and we need to change the way we live to preserve our planet for future generations. We need to dispose of the way we use and consume resources. Circular City Week is a unique platform that will kickstart the necessary change," says Kinga Szabo Christensen, CEO, Danish Cleantech Hub.

The circular economy is a global megatrend that has the potential to transform industries and redesign urban living. The transformative potential of circularity is not specific to a single sector but can be linked to everything from digitalization and the sharing economy to the food industry, production of clothes and furniture to buildings. It can basically change people's lives for the better.

"We are so used to simply throwing away products after we have used them once instead of fixing them or recycling. Forty percent of all plastic in the world is used in packaging, and we throw away 95 percent of it instead of reusing or recycling it. It is a huge problem, and we need to find solutions that are easy to adopt for households and companies," says Kinga Szabo Christensen.

"Many cities and companies in the U.S. are already embracing circular economy models. Innovation is a key driver to make a circular economy flourish, but simply promoting innovation is not enough. What is needed to realize the full potential of innovation is action, and barriers such as legislation must be eliminated to stimulate a circular system," says Kinga Szabo Christensen.

It is the fourth time Circular City Week takes place in New York City. Some of the most premier circular frontrunners will be sharing their knowledge and kickstart new collaborations. This year, there will be more than 120 events and activities all over the city, where citizens, public and private organizations, and NGOs come together to push for change.

