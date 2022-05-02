IBM Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds International Business Machines Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 - IBM

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") IBM of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of IBM investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain International Business Machines Corporation securities between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ibm-loss-submission-form?prid=26611&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.





International Business Machines Corporation NEWS - IBM NEWS

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in IBM during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

