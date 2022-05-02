Jay Moon Joins ArrowStream as New Chief Customer Success Officer

CHICAGO - May 2, 2022 - (

ArrowStream, Inc. - the actionable intelligence solution for the foodservice supply chain, is proud to announce the appointment of Jay Moon as the company's new Chief Customer Success Officer.

Jay possesses an outstanding track record of leading and scaling operations teams at rapidly growing companies. ArrowStream aims to leverage his proven expertise to enhance its customer service, customer onboarding, and investments around data management.

Jay comes to ArrowStream with over 22 years of experience in the restaurant technology industry. Jay was Vice President of Restaurant Fulfillment at Grubhub and a member of its leadership team for eight years, building scalable operational processes to propel the company across multiple acquisitions and its stock market IPO. He started his career in foodservice technology working at Campusfood.com (prev. Dotmenu Inc.) - one of the first online food ordering platforms - where he spent 12 years building customer service, data, and account management teams before the company was acquired by Grubhub in 2011. Most recently, Jay served as the Head of Operations at 86 Repairs - a restaurant repair and maintenance software company - where he oversaw remarkable growth and built a culture of continuous improvement.

"Over the last 20 years, it has been extremely rewarding to help the restaurant industry evolve through changing times by utilizing technology to drive more revenue and increase efficiencies across their operations," said Jay. "I believe ArrowStream's platform, amazing team, and commitment to innovative technology solutions are well-positioned to help all of the stakeholders within this industry. I look forward to continuing the mission and bringing a next-level experience to our customers."

"We are delighted to have Jay on board," said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of ArrowStream. "His operational and customer skills are matched by his strong passion for our industry. I'm excited to have him lead the critical customer success team to ensure our customers can continue to experience the world-class service that they have come to expect from ArrowStream."

Jay Moon's appointment has been another step in ArrowStream's record growth across 2021 and 2022 - including several key executive hires.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading supply chain cloud for the foodservice industry. Integrating thousands of restaurant chain operators, distributors, and suppliers into a single network, ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks and optimize profitability. Find out more here.

