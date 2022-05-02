Say 'Aloe' to L'amore Beauty: Miami-Based Company Launches Aloe-Based Skincare Line



L'amore Beauty

Product group shot - Complete 5-Step Skincare System





MIAMI - May 2, 2022 - (

)

L'amore Beauty, a Miami-based company founded by an award-winning esthetician, launched an easy-to-follow skincare system aimed to resolve common skin concerns with the help of natural aloe vera and its powerful properties.

Unlike water-based cosmetic brands that currently saturate the skincare market, L'amore Beauty uses organic aloe vera as the primary base ingredient which allows for deeper penetration into the skin. Using a "less is more" approach, these unique formulas help cleanse, clarify, repair, restore, and nourish the skin from inside out. As nutrients and active ingredients reach deeper skin layers, additional work on revitalizing the complexion can be performed more effectively.

The commitment to target and focus on the skin at deeper depths is ingrained into L'amore Beauty brand DNA, expressed through their unique "Dermis Drip" design that is featured across all packaging.

"Proper skincare doesn't have to be complicated. Our main goal was to create a fun, yet functional and effective line of products for beauty aficionados and those who are just starting their journey to healthy skin. We are excited to share our vision with the world," says Val Naro, Director of Brand Development.

Developed with busy millennials in mind, L'amore Beauty aims to simplify a cumbersome yet crucial aspect of personal care - finding a compatible skincare system to achieve more youthful, glowing, healthy skin. The company provides a complete 5-step solution that delivers visible improvements for all skin types and eliminates the need for trial and error.

The L'amore Beauty Complete 5-Step Skincare System features:

Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

A double-duty cleanser infused with salicylic acid to polish skin and clear the pores of excess sebum and dead skin cells, revealing a refreshed complexion.

Glycolic Acid Toning Solution

Contains 7% AHA Glycolic Acid to gently buff away flaky skin, rebalance clarity, reduce inflammation, diminish blemishes, and remove excess oil.

Ultra Hydrating Face Serum

Mixed with hyaluronic acid and a proprietary multivitamin retinol blend safe for everyday use, this formula encourages collagen production to leave skin glowing and dewy.

Super Peptide Eye Serum

A lightweight reparative formula infused with peptides and hydrolyzed collagen to reduce puffiness, darkness, and fine lines around the eye area.

Moisturizing Face and Neck Cream

A lusciously nourishing cream infused with botanical oils to drench skin with moisture and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines.

L'amore Beauty products are Made in the USA and formulated with Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free, and Silicone-Free ingredients.

Shopping L'amore Beauty products is virtually risk-free with "LOVE YOUR SKIN IN 30 DAYS OR YOUR MONEY BACK" Guarantee.

Visit https://lamore.beauty or @lamorebeautyofficial on Instagram.

For more information or samples, please contact: press@lamoreskincare.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: