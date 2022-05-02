Cheems Inu Enters ETH Chain Along with Major Utilities

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Cheems Inu ($CINU), one of the biggest projects on BNB Smart Chain with around 78k holders, has stepped into Ethereum Chain along with a variety of enhanced utilities, strengthening the platform's ecosystem more than ever. Cheems Inu provides its investors with services ranging from its own launchpad (Cheemspad) to its very own crypto tracking and analytics platform, MemeTech.

The Cheems Inu team has built a bridge to connect investors from Ethereum Chain to BNB Smart Chain and broaden their impact region. The bridge is ready but will become fully operational once the ETH market cap ($2.8m) comes closer to BSC market cap ($8.8m), thus syncing market caps of both the chains.

Cheems Inu - A BSC-ETH based mame token

A Completely Revamped Ecosystem in the Works

Cheems is all set to enter the Q2 of 2022 with a bang. A plethora of improved utilities and updates are on the way.

MemeTech

MemeTech is a one-stop resource for all information needed to trade/create successfully on the blockchain, an advertising space and much more. MemeTech aims to replace CoinMarketCap, offering better features and a more focused approach, especially for memecoins. It will serve as a central hub for all things "meme" in cryptocurrency, featuring ad space for meme projects, upvote systems, a fully functional swap where all meme tokens are swapped, live tickers for popular meme tokens, and a top gainer & loser section similar to CMC. Everything on the MemeTech platform will require payment in Cheems Inu tokens, not BNB, which will thereafter be burned out of existence.

MemeTech

MemeTech is currently operational, but is being improved with continual changes and enhancements to the services offered as the platform's alpha version evolves. The "Friends of Cheems" section was recently created, which provides tracking for projects currently promoted by Cheems Inu. Other forthcoming features include multi-charting capabilities and top currency trackers. There may possibly be a potential cooperation with an NFT marketplace in the coming days.

CheemsPad

CheemsPad, the official Cheems Inu launchpad where projects can burn CINU and launch, is likewise getting some substantial changes. The user interface is being revamped in preparation for the beta release of the launchpad and token locker services.

CheemsPad offers services including the multi-chain incubated launchpad, presale launch, and LP locking and token vesting. Further services to be offered in the phase 2 of CheemsPad will include:

Token Creator

NFT Creator and Launcher

Partnership with NFT Marketplace

Audits/KYC

CPAD/CINU Staking

To have a detailed overview of CheemsPad, read this medium article.

Metaverse

Furthermore, Cheems Inu's token and NFTs will be incorporated into a forthcoming cross-chain MetaVerse game, comparable to Grand Theft Auto / Monopoly. This game will have several Play-2-Earn components, and users will need an NFT MINT PASS to play in many of them. This NFT Mint Pass will grant users the ability to own/operate a business in the metaverse.

Version 1 and Version 2 of Cheems NFTs were launched on November 23, 2021 and November 30, 2021 respectively. Both versions of Cheems NFTs are completely minted and were originally sold. They are, however, available for purchase from members of the NFTKey community.

Overall, Cheems Inu's future is brightening by the day, with a flowering network of projects and utility backed up by a constantly supportive community and hardworking workforce.

Tokenomics and Taxation

Cheems Inu token is distributed the following way:

Total supply: 6,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

Circulating supply: 4,860,000,000,000,000,000,000

Maximum wallet size: 3% of the total supply

Taxes:

10% Buy

15% Sell

The Cheems team has done it all, from innovative tokenomics to a deflationary and highly effective launchpad to ground-breaking work on NFTs and the techniques of trading and delivering value to them. With the ETH launch live and the bridge coming, New Block City (Metaverse), MemeTech being updated to its full potential and CheemsPad launches rolling out, this is going to be an action packed next few months for Cheems.

Further details about the token, launchpad and other utilities can be found on the project's social platforms and official website.

About Cheems Inu

Cheems Inu is a BSC and ETH token that combines memes with cryptocurrency. Cheems' mission is to become the blockchain's one-stop shop for all meme token creators and investors.

Cheems Inu aims to properly bridge the gap between the lighthearted fun of a meme token, with the utility and functions of a truly revolutionary crypto project.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | MemeTech | Twitter (MemeTech) | CheemsPad | Twitter (CheemsPad)

References

Whitepaper: https://cheemsinu.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/3de6ef34-51f9-4ccc-8e25-fffdf444e371-1.pdf

BCSscan: https://bscscan.com/address/0xdfe6891ce8e5a5c7cf54ffde406a6c2c54145f71

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/cheems-inu/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/cheems-inu

Hotbit: https://www.hotbit.io/exchange?symbol=CHEEMSINU_nUSD

BSC Charts:

https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xdfe6891ce8e5a5c7cf54ffde406a6c2c54145f71

https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x5e1b282b78f238bf674a8c226df14d3fea55f629

ETH Chart: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0xb1a3b3ac90380efa3f06aa06fcb8335925aee3d6

Cheems Inu

Dave Ruiz

info@cheemsinu.net

https://cheemsinu.net/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122368