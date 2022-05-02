BingX Launches Innovative Blue Chip NFT Investing Through Crowdfunding

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - BingX, the world's leading social trading platform, is excited to launch its inaugural NFT crowdfunding project. This project enables BingX users to participate and own a fragment of blue-chip NFT through the power of the community.
The NFT crowdfunding project which supports USDT/ETH pairings will be launched on the 29th of April, 2022, lasting for 14 days. During which, the NFT will be divided into multiple shards and users can choose to subscribe for a certain number of shards.
Investors can enjoy the subsequent benefits of the NFT, such as airdrops. They can also choose to sell the fragments of the NFTs to others should the crowdfunding be successful (that is, the target NFT is successfully purchased).
"Summer is fast approaching so we wanted to give our users something fun to kick off the season with. High-quality or well-known NFTs are often very expensive, so it is difficult for ordinary investors to invest alone. This is one of the key reasons why we are providing users with a lowered barrier to entry through crowdfunding. By allowing users to divide an NFT into multiple fragments, they can raise funds to buy it together. In turn, this will help bring the crypto community much closer."- Global Communications Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington.
Launching this innovative product in the CEX platform will bring better liquidity to the overall NFT market, while lowering the barriers to entry for BingX users. BingX is committed to developing and building an open, inclusive, high-worth cryptocurrency investment market to serve investors around the world.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favourite assets such as APENFT, Fantom, Klay & EOS Coin. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognised and regulated by local governments.
